Leigh-Anne Pinnock Performs New Song 'My Love' In Epic Capital Up Close Setlist

22 August 2023, 20:52

Capital Up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero
Capital Up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero. Picture: Global

Leigh-Anne's first concert as a solo artist was every bit as iconic as you would expect it to be.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Legion assemble! Leigh-Anne Pinnock has performed her first gig since Little Mix went on hiatus and we're here to give you all the tea on what you missed, what Leigh-Anne sang and what she teased about her highly anticipated debut album.

After wowing us all with 'Don't Say Love' in June, fans have been desperate to see Leigh-Anne perform the song live and it finally happened at 'Capital Up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero'. The intimate gig at Pergola on the Wharf saw Leigh-Anne perform a selection of acoustic tracks for some lucky competition winners in the heart of London.

And, of course, the event did not disappoint! Not only were Leigh-Anne's vocals out of this world but she also debuted her brand new afrobeats influenced Ayra Starr collab 'My Love'. Based on the euphoric chorus and crowd reaction at the gig, 'My Love' looks set to be a huge moment for Leigh-Anne and one of the biggest hits of 2023.

Leigh-Anne performing 'Don't Say Love' for Capital Up Close
Leigh-Anne performing 'Don't Say Love' for Capital Up Close. Picture: Global

In the stunning three song setlist, Leigh-Anne wore a striking yellow dress and performed stripped back renditions of 'Don't Say Love' and Aretha Franklin's 'I Say a Little Prayer' alongside 'My Love'. Day one Leigh-Anne fans will already know that she covered 'I Say a Little Prayer' in her 2021 movie Boxing Day and it sounds just as good live as it does in the film.

Leigh-Anne dedicated her performance of 'I Say a Little Prayer' to her parents who were in the audience.

Leigh-Anne Capital Up Close Setlist

  • 'Don't Say Love'
  • 'I Say a Little Prayer'
  • 'My Love'
Leigh-Anne performing 'My Love' for Capital Up Close
Leigh-Anne performing 'My Love' for Capital Up Close. Picture: Global

As well as singing, Leigh-Anne spoke to Capital's Rio Fredrika about performing live on her own for the first time and what fans can expect from the rest of her new music. Discussing her album, Leigh-Anne teased that she wants to release it at some point "next year". She also said that she wants to release more songs from the project before it drops in full.

Describing the meaning behind 'My Love', Leigh-Anne said that the message behind the song is "strong" and "powerful". Leigh-Anne wants her fans listening to know that "self-love is the most important kind of love" and the lyrics put that message front and centre.

Leigh-Anne then confirmed that 'My Love' officially comes out worldwide on September 8th. The countdown starts now!

If that weren't enough, Leigh-Anne also took photos with emotional fans in the audience. A superstar inside and out!

To see what you missed, you can watch all the Capital Up Close highlights on Global Player on 23rd August.

More Music News

See more More Music News

Nine Taylor Swift songs feature in The Summer I Turned Pretty series 2

Taylor Swift Snuck A Song From ‘Reputation – Taylor’s Version’ In The Summer I Turned Pretty Series 2
Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez are releasing songs on the same day

Is There More To Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez's Matching Release Dates Than We Think?

Ariana Grande's debut album 'Yours Truly' turns 10 soon

Ariana Grande's Week-Long Celebration For 'Yours Truly' Turning 10

Olivia Rodrigo pretty much confirmed she's heading on tour

Olivia Rodrigo Pretty Much Just Confirmed A Tour

Miley Cyrus has been teasing her new single 'Used To Be Young'

When Is Miley Cyrus Releasing ‘Used To Be Young’ & What Are The Lyrics?

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have been friends for over 10 years

Inside Taylor Swift And Jack Antonoff’s Friendship

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How Many Children Does Rihanna Have & What Are Their Names?

Rihanna has welcomed her second baby just over a year after welcoming her first

Rihanna Gave Birth To Second Baby 'Three Weeks Ago' With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Christopher Briney and his girlfriend Isabel

Who Is Christopher Briney’s Girlfriend? Meet Isabel Machado

Lola Tung plays Belly in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Get To Know Lola Tung AKA 'Belly' From The Summer I Turned Pretty

TV & Film

Get to know Christopher Briney who plays Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty

Christopher Briney's Fact File: All There Is To Know About Conrad Fisher From The Summer I Turned Pretty

TV & Film

The lowdown on Jeremiah from The Summer I Turned Pretty

Jeremiah From The Summer I Turned Pretty: All The Details On Gavin Casalegno From His Age To Who He’s Dating

TV & Film

Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's prenup

How Much Will Sam Asghari Get From Britney Spears Divorce? Inside Their Prenup

Christopher Briney, David Iacono, Lola Tung, Gavin Casalegno and Sean Kaufman

The Summer I Turned Pretty: The Cast And Their Characters’ Ages

TV & Film