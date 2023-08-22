Leigh-Anne Pinnock Performs New Song 'My Love' In Epic Capital Up Close Setlist

Capital Up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero. Picture: Global

Leigh-Anne's first concert as a solo artist was every bit as iconic as you would expect it to be.

Legion assemble! Leigh-Anne Pinnock has performed her first gig since Little Mix went on hiatus and we're here to give you all the tea on what you missed, what Leigh-Anne sang and what she teased about her highly anticipated debut album.

After wowing us all with 'Don't Say Love' in June, fans have been desperate to see Leigh-Anne perform the song live and it finally happened at 'Capital Up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero'. The intimate gig at Pergola on the Wharf saw Leigh-Anne perform a selection of acoustic tracks for some lucky competition winners in the heart of London.

And, of course, the event did not disappoint! Not only were Leigh-Anne's vocals out of this world but she also debuted her brand new afrobeats influenced Ayra Starr collab 'My Love'. Based on the euphoric chorus and crowd reaction at the gig, 'My Love' looks set to be a huge moment for Leigh-Anne and one of the biggest hits of 2023.

Leigh-Anne performing 'Don't Say Love' for Capital Up Close. Picture: Global

In the stunning three song setlist, Leigh-Anne wore a striking yellow dress and performed stripped back renditions of 'Don't Say Love' and Aretha Franklin's 'I Say a Little Prayer' alongside 'My Love'. Day one Leigh-Anne fans will already know that she covered 'I Say a Little Prayer' in her 2021 movie Boxing Day and it sounds just as good live as it does in the film.

Leigh-Anne dedicated her performance of 'I Say a Little Prayer' to her parents who were in the audience.

Leigh-Anne Capital Up Close Setlist

'Don't Say Love'

'I Say a Little Prayer'

'My Love'

Leigh-Anne performing 'My Love' for Capital Up Close. Picture: Global

As well as singing, Leigh-Anne spoke to Capital's Rio Fredrika about performing live on her own for the first time and what fans can expect from the rest of her new music. Discussing her album, Leigh-Anne teased that she wants to release it at some point "next year". She also said that she wants to release more songs from the project before it drops in full.

Describing the meaning behind 'My Love', Leigh-Anne said that the message behind the song is "strong" and "powerful". Leigh-Anne wants her fans listening to know that "self-love is the most important kind of love" and the lyrics put that message front and centre.

Leigh-Anne then confirmed that 'My Love' officially comes out worldwide on September 8th. The countdown starts now!

If that weren't enough, Leigh-Anne also took photos with emotional fans in the audience. A superstar inside and out!

To see what you missed, you can watch all the Capital Up Close highlights on Global Player on 23rd August.