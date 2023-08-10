Leigh-Anne Pinnock To Play Exclusive Gig For Capital Listeners

Leigh-Anne is playing an exclusive gig. Picture: Global

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is putting on an exclusive gig for Capital listeners.

After dropping debut single 'Don't Say Love' earlier this summer, Leigh-Anne Pinnock's first performance as a solo artist will be an intimate gig in London – and we'll have exclusive access on the night!

Taking place on Tuesday 22nd August at Pergola on the Wharf, 'Capital Up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero' will see the pop sensation performing a selection of acoustic tracks for competition winners.

That's right, Leigh-Anne will be playing brand new music.

Guests must note there is a strict NO MOBILE PHONE policy in place for this event, so everyone must hand their mobile phones in upon entry to the venue and they will be returned upon their departure.

Capital presenter Rio Fredrika will be hosting the intimate gig, which marks Leigh-Anne's first show since launching her solo career.

You'll be able to watch all the highlights from Capital Up Close on Global Player on 23rd August.

The former Little Mix singer said of the concert: "I’m so excited to be performing for Capital. They’ve always been so supportive and to know they are championing me as a solo artist means so much. I’ve really missed performing and can’t wait to get back out there and be with my fans."

Leigh-Anne joins a glittering array of artists who have performed for Capital Up Close including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Mabel and Years & Years.

Listen to Capital for the chance to win exclusive access to Capital up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero, plus look out for the Lucozade Zero prize draw for additional chances to win.

