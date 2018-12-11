Little Mix – ‘Touch’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

11 December 2018, 16:29

It just wouldn’t be the UK’s biggest Christmas party without a stellar set from Little Mix!

They’re the band you guys ALWAYS ask us to put on the line-up, and Little Mix absolutely smashed it tonight!

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2018: How To Watch, Listen & Stream

Performing ‘Touch’ as part of their set for their fifth time at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola, the girls had all 16,000 of you singing with them.

You have to be a pretty special act to be asked to close the whole of the #CapitalJBB, and you can catch all of Little Mix’s set right here.

Little Mix – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Power’

‘Black Magic’

‘Touch’

‘Secret Love Song’

‘Only You’

‘Woman Like Me’

‘Shout Out To My Ex’

Little Mix performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018
Little Mix performing on stage at the Jingle Bell Ball 2018. Picture: FANATIC

Little Mix – ‘Touch’ Lyrics

You and I and nobody else
Feeling feelings I never felt
The way you got me under your spell
Don't you keep it all to yourself

So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation
Don't you keep it all to yourself

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your lo-ove

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your lo-ove
Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove

Photograph with no T-shirt on
Why you making me wait so long? (wait so long)
I promise to keep this a secret, I'll never tell
But don't you keep it all to yourself

So won't you take it, I feel like for the first time I am not faking
Fingers on my buttons and now you're playing
Master of anticipation
Don't you keep it all to yourself (to yourself)

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch, just a touch)
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch, just a touch)

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week (knock me off my feet)
Just a touch of your love, hey
Just a touch of your love, hey
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body (body)
Just a touch of your love, hey
Just a touch of your lo-hey-ove

And now my whole week, my whole week is golden (yeah)
Can you see me glowing? that's how I feel (feel)
And I'm not afraid to fade into emotions (yeah)
'Cause I know that this could be something real 

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your lo-ove (hey)
Just a touch of your lo-ove (just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body (body)
Just a touch of your lo-ove (only a touch of your love)
Just a touch of your love (want a touch of your)

Just a touch of your love is enough
To knock me off of my feet all week
Just a touch of your love, hey (just a touch)
Just a touch of your love, hey (just a touch)
Just a touch of your love is enough
To take control of my whole body (oh yeah)
Just a touch of your love, hey
Just a touch of your lo-ove

