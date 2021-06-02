Exclusive

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne explained how difficult she found shooting the music video for 'Heartbreak Anthem' after she recently announced her pregnancy.

After just one week, the music video for Little Mix's collaboration with Galantis and David Guetta, 'Heartbreak Anthem', reached over 7 million views.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards - who were seen dressed as elegant angels - both shot and performed the video whilst pregnant.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: PA Images

Speaking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Leigh-Anne explained how difficult it was to do that, saying "Those wings were so heavy.

"There was a point in the video where we're bending over with them, because they were that heavy, because they were mechanical," continued the 'Power' singer.

Leigh-Anne went on to say that the mechanical device was quite difficult to hold; so much so that Little Mix's management stopped filming at points, as it was "just too much".

She is set to have a big year; not only are Little Mix set to release even more bangers, but Leigh-Anne will be touring in 2022, as well as raising her baby.

Leigh-Anne has also signed up to star as a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, following in the steps of her bandmate, Jade Thirlwall.