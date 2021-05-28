Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock Defines Glowing In Baby Bump Bikini Photo

28 May 2021, 10:29

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby and her baby bump photos are as gorgeous as expected.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is sharing her pregnancy journey with bandmate Perrie Edwards, who’s also expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And as her due date draws closer Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray decided to have a sun-soaked holiday before they become parents.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Displays Glowing Pregnancy Transformation In Pictures

After jetting off to a tropical location, the ‘Confetti’ singer has been sharing photos of her blossoming baby bump and the latest is truly stunning.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is enjoying a holiday before her baby arrives
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is enjoying a holiday before her baby arrives. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Posing topless amongst some palm trees, Leigh-Anne wore just a pair of yellow bikini bottoms from her brand In A Seashell, preserving her modesty by wearing her braids over her shoulders.

“Mother Nature,” she captioned it.

The beautiful pic was quickly flooded with compliments from Leigh-Anne’s famous friends, commenting on how incredible the pregnant songstress looks.

Rochelle Humes and Alexandra Burke both left a string of heart-eye emojis, while songwriter and pal MNEK commented: “Mm exactly.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy earlier in May
Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy earlier in May. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is glowing in new pregnancy pictures
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is glowing in new pregnancy pictures. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray. Picture: Getty

Fans also replied, with one accurately writing: “What a lucky baby.”

“A stunning mum,” wrote another.

Leigh-Anne and Andre announced their baby news earlier in May, six days before bandmate Perrie also revealed she’s expecting.

The girls went on to debut their baby bumps at the BRIT Awards, where they matched with Jade Thirlwall in white gowns, scooping the gong for British Group and making history as the first girl band to do so.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague showed off her birthday bracelet from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague Treated To The Most Lavish £4,000 Birthday Gift From Tommy Fury

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have shared family photos with their baby boy

All The Sweet Photos Of Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes’ Baby Boy

Gigi Hadid shared unseen photos from her pregnancy

Gigi Hadid Shares Unseen Baby Bump Photos From A Whole Year Ago

A few teaser snaps have already been shared for After We Fell.

After We Fell: All The Teaser Pictures, Trailers & On Set Snaps Of After 3 So Far

TV & Film

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been reflecting on her pregnancy journey so far

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Displays Glowing Pregnancy Transformation In Pictures

These celebs are challenging gender barriers within the creative industries

5 Artists Who Are Challenging Gender Boundaries In Their Careers - From Harry Styles to Miley Cyrus

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills are joining MistaJam & Friends

MistaJam & Friends Is Back, Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?