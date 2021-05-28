Pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock Defines Glowing In Baby Bump Bikini Photo

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is pregnant with her first baby and her baby bump photos are as gorgeous as expected.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is sharing her pregnancy journey with bandmate Perrie Edwards, who’s also expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And as her due date draws closer Leigh-Anne and fiancé Andre Gray decided to have a sun-soaked holiday before they become parents.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Displays Glowing Pregnancy Transformation In Pictures

After jetting off to a tropical location, the ‘Confetti’ singer has been sharing photos of her blossoming baby bump and the latest is truly stunning.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is enjoying a holiday before her baby arrives. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Posing topless amongst some palm trees, Leigh-Anne wore just a pair of yellow bikini bottoms from her brand In A Seashell, preserving her modesty by wearing her braids over her shoulders.

“Mother Nature,” she captioned it.

The beautiful pic was quickly flooded with compliments from Leigh-Anne’s famous friends, commenting on how incredible the pregnant songstress looks.

Rochelle Humes and Alexandra Burke both left a string of heart-eye emojis, while songwriter and pal MNEK commented: “Mm exactly.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced her pregnancy earlier in May. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is glowing in new pregnancy pictures. Picture: Leigh-Anne Pinnock/Instagram

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and fiancé Andre Gray. Picture: Getty

Fans also replied, with one accurately writing: “What a lucky baby.”

“A stunning mum,” wrote another.

Leigh-Anne and Andre announced their baby news earlier in May, six days before bandmate Perrie also revealed she’s expecting.

The girls went on to debut their baby bumps at the BRIT Awards, where they matched with Jade Thirlwall in white gowns, scooping the gong for British Group and making history as the first girl band to do so.

