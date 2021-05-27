Leigh-Anne Pinnock Displays Glowing Pregnancy Transformation In Pictures

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been reflecting on her pregnancy journey so far. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock is absolutely stunning as she showcases her pregnancy journey in pictures.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock warmed fans’ hearts everywhere after announcing earlier this month that she’s expecting her first baby with fiancé Andre Gray.

If that’s not exciting enough, her bandmate Perrie Edwards is embarking on her pregnancy journey with Leigh-Anne as she also announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain!

They have since both proudly shown off their gorgeous baby bumps in a number of pictures and a handful of public appearances, and all of a sudden we’re feeling super emotional.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock posted a before and after of her pregnancy journey. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

We’re not the only ones, though, as Leigh-Anne took to social media to share how her pregnancy journey has changed her body and we can’t get over how much she’s glowing!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Confetti’ songstress shared a side-by-side bikini picture of her from 2020 compared to a recent one she took, which was posted by a fan.

The first snap showed Leigh-Anne wearing a lilac bikini with a gorgeous matching lilac iridescent kimono shirt on top.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is expecting her first baby with Andre Gray. Picture: @leighannepinnock/Instagram

Meanwhile, the second picture was of the singer in a stunning yellow two-piece as she embraced her growing baby bump.

She wrote: “The female body is a beautiful fascinating thing.”

We’re NGL, every time we see Little Mix baby updates, we weep!

