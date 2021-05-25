How Jade Thirlwall Kept Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards And Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Pregnancies Secret

Jade Thirlwall revealed how she kept Little Mix's baby news a secret. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

By Capital FM

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock both announced they were pregnant last month and Jade Thirlwall has now revealed how she hid the news.

The Little Mix girls have had a super busy month after Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards announced they’re both pregnant just days apart from each other!

Leigh-Anne revealed she’s expecting her first baby with fiancé Andre Gray, while Perrie and her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also set to become first-time parents.

All The Little Mix Pregnancy Pictures Of Perrie Edwards And Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Baby Bumps

The ‘Heartbreak Anthem’ singers have since revealed sweet anecdotes about how Perrie and Leigh-Anne first found out about their respective pregnancies, while fans realised Jade Thirlwall had visited Capital’s studios with her bandmates in very baggy clothes so no one would notice their bumps!

And now it turns out Jade had kept their pregnancies a secret during other work commitments prior to her bandmates sharing their baby news with the world.

Jade Thirlwall explained how she kept her bandmates' pregnancies secret. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Jade Thirlwall opened up about how she hid Little Mix's baby news on set for 'Confetti'. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

In a TikTok live, where the girls opened up about their pregnancy journeys so far, Jade explained how she had to pretend she had a sore back during the shoot for their ‘Confetti’ music video, at which point the crew didn’t know about their pregnancies.

Perrie said: “We were in rehearsals at the time. Me and Leigh-Anne were pregnant and so out of breath, but we didn't want anybody to know, like choreographers and things.

“We didn't want anyone in the room to know so Jade was going 'Oh, my back' and she was joining in!

“Leigh-Anne was going 'My back hurts' and Jade would go, 'Oh, my back, I know, my back is gone!'"

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are both expecting their first baby. Picture: @jadethirlwall/Instagram

Jade then jokingly added: “Any excuse for me to sit out for five minutes! I was just like, 'Yeah, me too!'"

“We were all in it together!", added Perrie.

Did we need any more of a reason to love their sisterhood?!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital