How Little Mix's Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Found Out They Were Both Pregnant

Little Mix had an emotional chat about how they found out the news. Picture: Instagram

By Capital FM

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have opened up about how they came to know each other's exciting baby news in an emotional interview!

Little Mix has had a whirlwind month with the release of new music amid two pregnancy announcements within the group! Earlier in May, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards' made their exciting news public just days apart.

Leigh-Anne, 29, and her footballer fiancé Andre Gray are expecting while Perrie, 27, and Liverpool player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also excitedly awaiting their first child.

Little Mix Unveil Angelic New Look In 'Heartbreak Anthem' Teaser

In a live TikTok interview that celebrated the release of 'Heartbreak Anthem' on Friday, the ladies got candid about their pregnancy journeys thus far.

Little Mix spoke about how they found out the baby news. Picture: Little Mix/Instagram

Little Mix manager Samantha Cox is also an expectant mother, with the close friend and colleague playing an instrumental part in the revelation of the Mixers' baby mania!

In the interview with Rebecca Judd, Perrie recalled the story of how they all found out: "We were on a work Zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance."

Perrie confessed that she began getting worried about the mega-stars' busy calendars as she concealed her pregnancy news.

"I messaged my manager and she called me and said, 'You’re pregnant.'"

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards are expecting at the same time as manager, Samantha Cox. Picture: Samantha Cox/Instagram

She asked her manager how she predicted the news, with Cox replying that she too was also expecting. Perrie then trusted Samantha to add someone to the call...

Perrie continued: "I just heard this voice that said, 'Perrie! You too!' And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing!”

All three expectant mothers were overcome with emotion at the coincidental news, stating in the interview that there wasn't a dry eye in the house!

Little Mix gave an emotional interview coinciding with the release of 'Heartbreak Anthem'. Picture: Little Mix/Twitter

The girls also spoke on Jade’s reception to her fellow bandmates' pregnancies: “Jade’s reaction was the nicest, she was so cute – she cried!"

The girl group seemed overjoyed in the tear-jerking interview and look forward to sharing their baby journeys together - with Jade of course becoming the world's greatest auntie!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital