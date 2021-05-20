Little Mix Unveil Angelic New Look In 'Heartbreak Anthem' Teaser

Little Mix have been teasing the release of their new song. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Little Mix posted a stunning photo teasing their newest single, ‘Heartbreak Anthem’.

Little Mix is teasing their highly-anticipated track, 'Heartbreak Anthem', a collaboration with David Guetta and the Swedish dance-pop duo, Galantis.

The track is to be released on Thursday, with fans already desperate to see the new music video, and ahead of its release they posted a snap on Instagram, showcasing their angelic get-up.

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed their growing baby bumps in gorgeously bejewelled outfits, one of few appearances they have made since their pregnancy news.

Perrie and Leigh-Anne made their respective baby news public just days apart, sending the internet into a tailspin as Jade Thirlwall was branded the luckiest aunty ever.

Fans poured over the images, with some quick to point out that the Little Mixers were channelling some serious Victoria Secret Angel energy in the post: "Victoria secrets who? [sic]".

Commenters also pointed out how the winged costumes called back to the band's second-ever single, 'Wings', that came out nine whole years ago.

Naturally, their followers affectionately left 'Wings' lyrics in their replies to the photo: "These wings are made to fly".

Little Mix look gorgeous in angel-themed outfits for their new music video. Picture: Getty

The Little Mix girls have been working on new music with collaborators. Picture: Getty

A music video for what will undoubtedly be another mega-hit from the girls should be just around the corner after the band recently released an acoustic music video to their smash-hit ‘Confetti’.

However, 'Heartbreak Anthem' will be the first original track that the group has made without former band member, Jesy Nelson.

'Heartbreak Anthem' is set for release on Friday the 21st of May.

