Inside Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Shared Pregnancy Journey

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne and Perrie Edwards are both pregnant. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Capital FM

Pregnant Little Mix stars Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are on their baby journey together!

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced the news they’re pregnant within days of each other, with Leigh-Anne unveiling her baby bump with a glamorous shoot while Perrie opted for a stripped-back black and white snap.

Leigh-Anne and Perrie had adorable messages of support for each other when they made their big announcements, as did their Little Mix bandmates.

Jesy Nelson Sends Love To Perrie Edwards After Pregnancy Announcement

The girls – and their mums – are so excited to be on this journey together, so we’re taking a closer look at this huge milestone for Perrie and Leigh-Anne…

Jade Thirwall is going to be an 'aunty' to the Little Mix babies. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne and Perrie exchange cute messages after announcing baby news

Leigh-Anne made the announcement she and footballer boyfriend Andre are expecting on 4 May and bestie and bandmate Perrie – who was at that point yet to share her own news with the world commented: “I can’t stop staring at these pictures. You’re a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!”

When Perrie shared her own baby news six days later on 10 May, Leigh-Anne was just as excited.

She wrote: “Arghhhhh so so so happy for you both! And so bloody happy we get to go on this journey together! Love you so much.”

Leigh-Anne’s sister Sairah is also pregnant, as is the pop stars' manager Sam Cox, in the cutest turn of events to happen this year!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had a cute message for fellow mum-to-be Perrie Edwards. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards had an equally cute message for pregnant Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Picture: Instagram

Little Mix adapt their wardrobes to keep baby bumps hidden

When Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade stopped by Capital’s studios to catch up with Roman Kemp the girls were all in co-ordinated outfits, which they often are so no one suspected a thing!

So when Leigh-Anne unveiled her baby bump a few days later, Mixers thought it was the sweetest thing ever that the girls had organised their outfits so they all wore baggy clothing.

Of course we then discovered a few days later the style was to conceal Perrie’s bump too and it was in fact Jade who switched up her wardrobe to co-ordinate with her pregnant pals.

Little Mix's Perrie and Leigh-Anne kept their bumps hidden on their last group outing. Picture: Getty

Massive congratulations to Leigh Anne and Andre.. babies on tour xx can’t wait xx pic.twitter.com/3yZFK2jsVo — deborahedwards (@mothergoose2020) May 4, 2021

Perrie’s mum hints at babies on tour

Proving we should always listen to our mothers, Perrie’s mum Debbie was clearly hinting that Little Mix had more than one baby cooking up behind the scenes.

When Leigh-Anne announced her news, Perrie’s mum wrote on Twitter: “Massive congratulations to Leigh Anne and Andre.. babies on tour xx can’t wait xx.”

“Babies” – how did we miss that!?

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital