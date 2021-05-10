Jesy Nelson Sends Love To Perrie Edwards After Pregnancy Announcement

10 May 2021, 14:00

Jesy Nelson liked Perrie Edwards' baby announcement post
Jesy Nelson liked Perrie Edwards' baby announcement post. Picture: Instagram
Jesy Nelson showed her support for former bandmate Perrie Edwards after she announced she’s pregnant.

Perrie Edwards announced she and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expecting their first baby via an adorable Instagram post, which has received millions of likes and thousands of comments.

And among those responses was Perrie’s former Little Mix bandmate Jesy Nelson who hit the heart button on Perrie’s post.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Relationship Timeline: Pregnancy Announcement To Engagement Rumours

Perrie and Alex shared their happy news with a sweet black-and-white photo of the couple cradling Perrie’s blossoming bump.

Jesy liking Perrie’s baby announcement naturally sent Mixers wild over on Twitter, as fans saw the foursome interacting again for the first time in months.

Perrie also received a sweet comment from bandmate Jade Thirlwall who wrote: “Beaming for you both. I’m the luckiest auntie in the world! Love youuuuu.”

The 27-year-old’s announcement comes after Leigh-Anne Pinnock also revealed she’s expecting.

Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020
Jesy Nelson left Little Mix at the end of 2020. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne and Andre Gray unveiled their baby news with the world less than a week before Perrie.

Mixers are already in a frenzy over the thought of the girls bringing their babies on tour, which is scheduled to begin in April 2022.

