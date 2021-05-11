How Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Kept Their Pregnancies Secret

11 May 2021, 13:55 | Updated: 11 May 2021, 14:58

Little Mix Pregnancy Journey
Little Mix Pregnancy Journey. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

On Monday, Perrie Edwards announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and sent the internet into a tailspin as the second pregnant Little Mixer in under a week!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was the first to announce that she and Andre Gray were expecting, with her bandmate of 10 years soon to follow suit.

Eagle-eyed Mixers were no doubt suspicious of Perrie Edwards' noticeably bare socials in the months before her pregnancy shoot and baby bump reveal.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Asked Jesy Nelson For Advice On Being 'Open' Ahead Of Racism Documentary

Let’s take a look at how Leigh-Anne and Perrie managed to keep their incredible baby news under wraps for so long...

Little Mix wore baggy clothing to visit Capital's Breakfast Show
Little Mix wore baggy clothing to visit Capital's Breakfast Show. Picture: Getty

Little Mix have been donning baggy clothing in solidarity as two of the members hid their exciting news during press appearances – they even swung by the Capital studios in coordinating silhouettes to discuss upcoming projects and Jesy Nelson's departure from the group.

The girl group can be seen sporting stylishly oversized ensembles in the ‘Confetti’ music video, and since hearing the news fans have been quick to note differences in the group's choreography in the smash hit video.

As always the girls pull out all the stops in the electric video, styling out the less demanding dance moves with audiences none the wiser about the incoming announcements - who could have guessed!

The coordinating 'Confetti' costumes were skilfully designed to distract from Perrie and Leigh-Anne's growing bumps whilst also keeping the usual flare to the girls' wardrobes that fans have come to know and love.

Fans can get a closer look at the Little Mix singers' outfits on their ever-growing TikTok page, where they've uploaded behind-the-scenes content from their shoots.

In the meantime, hopefully we can look forward to hearing more baby-related news in the months to come!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid have been spending time in London recently

Dua Lipa’s Home Life With Boyfriend Anwar Hadid And Dog Dexter

The Weeknd often references his relationships in his music.

Who Is The Weeknd’s Girlfriend? His Dating History Revealed, From Bella Hadid To Selena Gomez
Olivia Rodrigo is releasing her debut album

Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album 'Sour' Release Date, Track List & All The Updates

Coldplay are working on their ninth studio album

Coldplay’s New Album Release Date, New Songs And All The Latest

The real meaning behind Ariana Grande and The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Remix decoded.

Ariana Grande And The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Remix Lyrics And Real Meaning Explained

Comedian Jack Whitehall is dating model Roxy Horner.

Meet Jack Whitehall’s Girlfriend Roxy Horner: Inside Her Relationship With The TV Host

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project