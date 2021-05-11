How Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Kept Their Pregnancies Secret

Little Mix Pregnancy Journey. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

On Monday, Perrie Edwards announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and sent the internet into a tailspin as the second pregnant Little Mixer in under a week!

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was the first to announce that she and Andre Gray were expecting, with her bandmate of 10 years soon to follow suit.

Eagle-eyed Mixers were no doubt suspicious of Perrie Edwards' noticeably bare socials in the months before her pregnancy shoot and baby bump reveal.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Asked Jesy Nelson For Advice On Being 'Open' Ahead Of Racism Documentary

Let’s take a look at how Leigh-Anne and Perrie managed to keep their incredible baby news under wraps for so long...

Little Mix wore baggy clothing to visit Capital's Breakfast Show. Picture: Getty

Little Mix have been donning baggy clothing in solidarity as two of the members hid their exciting news during press appearances – they even swung by the Capital studios in coordinating silhouettes to discuss upcoming projects and Jesy Nelson's departure from the group.

The girl group can be seen sporting stylishly oversized ensembles in the ‘Confetti’ music video, and since hearing the news fans have been quick to note differences in the group's choreography in the smash hit video.

As always the girls pull out all the stops in the electric video, styling out the less demanding dance moves with audiences none the wiser about the incoming announcements - who could have guessed!

The coordinating 'Confetti' costumes were skilfully designed to distract from Perrie and Leigh-Anne's growing bumps whilst also keeping the usual flare to the girls' wardrobes that fans have come to know and love.

Fans can get a closer look at the Little Mix singers' outfits on their ever-growing TikTok page, where they've uploaded behind-the-scenes content from their shoots.

In the meantime, hopefully we can look forward to hearing more baby-related news in the months to come!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital