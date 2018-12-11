Little Mix – ‘Power’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)
11 December 2018, 16:25
The girl power was palpable as Little Mix took to the #CapitalJBB stage to close the Ball.
When four fierce ladies hit the Jingle Bell Ball stage, you know you’re in for a treat – and Little Mix kicked off their set in style with ‘Power’.
Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne belted out this girl power anthem to set the mood, and judging by the screams there were a LOT of Mixers in the crowd tonight.
We know you’re gonna wanna see this performance over and over again – and we’ve got you covered thanks to the video above.
Little Mix – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List
‘Power’
‘Black Magic’
‘Touch’
‘Secret Love Song’
‘Only You’
‘Woman Like Me’
‘Shout Out To My Ex’
Little Mix – ‘Power’ Lyrics
Hold up, no you didn't bow, bow
I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
Oh I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down
Baby, you're the man
But I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain
But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget
Who got the power?
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Hold up!
My turn
I make this look easy
Tick tick boom like gasoline-y
Yeah they call me Lamborghini
Cause I know just what I'm worth
Z-z-zero to hundred
B-b-body make' em stutter
Start my engine, push the button
Cause I'm gon' be coming first
Yeah, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down
Baby, you're the man
But I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain
But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Who got the power
Don't be fooled, I got you wrapped up
In the arms of an animal
Got you thinking that I'm all innocent
But wait 'till I get you home
If you don't baby you should know
I'm the one who's in control
Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike
Bike, bike, bike, bike
Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop
You're the man
But I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain
But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control (I'm in control now)
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget (long as you don't forget)
You're the man
But I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain (you make rain)
But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget (long as you don't forget)
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Cause I got, I got, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Baby don't forget I got the power
The power
Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike
Bike, bike, bike, bike
Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop