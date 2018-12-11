Little Mix – ‘Power’ (Live At The Jingle Bell Ball 2018)

The girl power was palpable as Little Mix took to the #CapitalJBB stage to close the Ball.

When four fierce ladies hit the Jingle Bell Ball stage, you know you’re in for a treat – and Little Mix kicked off their set in style with ‘Power’.

Jesy, Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne belted out this girl power anthem to set the mood, and judging by the screams there were a LOT of Mixers in the crowd tonight.

We know you’re gonna wanna see this performance over and over again – and we’ve got you covered thanks to the video above.

Little Mix – Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Set List

‘Power’

‘Black Magic’

‘Touch’

‘Secret Love Song’

‘Only You’

‘Woman Like Me’

‘Shout Out To My Ex’

Little Mix on stage. Picture: PA

Little Mix – ‘Power’ Lyrics

Hold up, no you didn't bow, bow

I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town

Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby

Oh I'm a machine when I do it

I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it

Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down

Baby, you're the man

But I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain

But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget

Who got the power?

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Hold up!

My turn

I make this look easy

Tick tick boom like gasoline-y

Yeah they call me Lamborghini

Cause I know just what I'm worth

Z-z-zero to hundred

B-b-body make' em stutter

Start my engine, push the button

Cause I'm gon' be coming first

Yeah, I'm a machine when I do it

I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it

Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south

That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down

Baby, you're the man

But I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain

But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget

Who got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the

Who got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the

Who got the power

Don't be fooled, I got you wrapped up

In the arms of an animal

Got you thinking that I'm all innocent

But wait 'till I get you home

If you don't baby you should know

I'm the one who's in control

Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike

Bike, bike, bike, bike

Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop

You're the man

But I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain

But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control (I'm in control now)

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget (long as you don't forget)

You're the man

But I got the, I got the, I got the power

You make rain (you make rain)

But I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower

You should know, I'm the one who's in control

I'll let you come take the wheel, long as you don't forget (long as you don't forget)

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Cause I got, I got, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

I got the, I got the power

Baby don't forget I got the power

The power

Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike

Bike, bike, bike, bike

Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop

