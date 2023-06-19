Exclusive

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Discusses 'Rebirth' Of Career As She Officially Goes Solo

19 June 2023, 15:37

Leigh-Anne Opens Up About HUGE Debut Solo Single 'Don't Say Love'! | Capital

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has dropped 'Don't Say Love', her first official single, and has officially embarked on her solo career.

As she celebrated the release of her brand new solo song 'Don't Say Love', Leigh-Anne Pinnock popped into Capital Breakfast to chat to Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Chris Stark.

Leigh-Anne not only treated us to new music, but an entire video AND choreography too.

During her Capital Breakfast interview the former Little Mix singer admitted she's 'a bit scared' to be embarking on her new chapter, but that she's 'got a fire' in her stomach spurring her on.

Watch more of our exclusive interviews on Global Player

The mum of two is also newly married after walking down the aisle with Andre Gray in Jamaica earlier in June, explaining she now goes by Leigh-Anne only.

Leigh-Anne's 'Don't Say Love' Launch Party
Leigh-Anne's 'Don't Say Love' Launch Party. Picture: Getty
Leigh-Anne in the Capital Breakfast studio
Leigh-Anne in the Capital Breakfast studio. Picture: Global

She explained: "Leigh-Anne Pinnock's a bit formal, but also I'm Leigh-Anne Gray now!"

The pop star dded: "It's all happening, I literally just got back from my honeymoon – we went to Turks and Caicos!"

Leigh-Anne also touched on how supportive her bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards have been, revealing she played her debut solo single – and her second single(!) – to Jade while on her hen do in May.

"I was so scared to play it to her! I still want their approval, they're still a part of me!" She recalled. "And I saw Perrie's comments and stuff, everyone's just there and they're so supportive."

Leigh-Anne opened up on her new solo chapter
Leigh-Anne opened up on her new solo chapter. Picture: Global
Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Little Mix bandmates have been supportive of her solo career
Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Little Mix bandmates have been supportive of her solo career. Picture: Getty

Perrie and Jade are also working on solo music of their own, after Little Mix announced they'd be taking a break in 2022.

"We've got the world at our finger tips and we can do anything, it feels like a great place to be," Leigh-Anne said of their hiatus.

Leigh-Anne has a whole album ready to go, which she said in her British Vogue interview was inspired by the trials and tribulations of motherhood and her partner of seven years.

