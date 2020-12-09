Exclusive

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

9 December 2020, 08:34

Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about introducing her nephew to Jason Derulo backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Just one day before The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp caught up with Little Mix to discuss their iconic performances.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock remembered the time she met Jason Derulo backstage at The O2, as she introduced her nephew to the 'Savage Love' singer.

"I do remember one time; this was so many years ago. My nephew is obsessed with [Jason Derulo]. He literally idolised the man," said the 'Confetti' pop star.

"We found him and he took a picture with him. It was just the cutest thing ever; he was just so lovely. I'll never forget that."

Little Mix previously debuted 'Secret Love Song' with Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball to a surprised The O2 crowd in 2015.

On Thursday 10 December, The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will reminisce two hours of unforgettable performances and some of the biggest moments from the past 12 years hand-picked by Capital.

The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital's channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December. The show begins at 7pm UK time / 11am PST / 2pm EST.

