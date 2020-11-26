The Best Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard: Line Up, How To Watch & More

The Best Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Capital

Capital is bringing the UK’s biggest Christmas party, The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard for fans at home, and the 2020 line-up is full of your favourite artists including Little Mix, Harry Styles and Stormzy – here’s how to watch…

We may not be able to come together at London’s iconic O2 this year but that hasn’t stopped us throwing the UK’s biggest Christmas party in 2020, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

On Thursday 10 December, The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard will reminisce two hours of unforgettable performances and some of the biggest moments from the past 12 years hand-picked by Capital.

As well as re-living performances from the likes of Lady Gaga, One Direction, Stormzy, Little Mix and more, Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay will host new and exclusive interviews with some of your favourite artists.

The UK’s biggest Christmas party will be available to listen and watch from the comfort of your home – here’s everything you need to know about where to watch and who’s performing…

Who’s performing at The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard?

Here’s the complete line-up of artists whose performances we’ll be reliving at The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball:

- Coldplay

- Dizzee Rascal

- Ed Sheeran

- Harry Styles

- Jason Derulo

- Jax Jones

- Katy Perry

- Lady Gaga

- Little Mix

- One Direction

- Rita Ora

- Shawn Mendes

- Stormzy

- Tinie

The Best Of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Capital

How to watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2020

The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will be broadcast live on Capital on FM & DAB across the UK, Global Player, YouTube exclusively on Capital’s channel, and Sky One on Thursday 10 December.

The show begins at 7pm UK time / 11am PST / 2pm EST.

When is The Best of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball?

The special live TV and radio show celebrating 12 years of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will broadcast on Thursday 10 December at 7pm.

Make sure you get involved with biggest Christmas party of the year @CapitalOfficial #BestofCapitalJBB.

Shawn Mendes was on hand to help announce The Best Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and teased something else in the works... he said, "Plus, I’ve been working on something special for you guys - I’ve recorded a brand new, exclusive performance of ‘Wonder’ just for you which will also feature in the show. I may have also done another special song for you, but you’ll have to wait till the day to find that one out…”

