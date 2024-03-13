Perrie Edwards Officially Announces First Solo Single ‘Forget About Us’

13 March 2024, 11:00 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 11:24

Perrie Edwards is embarking on her solo career
Perrie Edwards is embarking on her solo career. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is officially in her solo chapter after announcing brand new single ‘Forget About Us’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards’ solo career, in which she's going by just her first name, has just been kickstarted after she finally announced her debut single ‘Forget About Us’ which fans can pre-save now.

It comes just a few days after she had a launch party for her new music, where a lucky group of fans and music industry insiders got to hear what Perrie’s been working on over the last two years.

On the single’s artwork a sun-kissed Perrie can be seen reaching down toward the camera with chunky gold rings and chunky earrings as she smoulders in a summery setting – is this a clue to the theme of the album?

She wrote in the caption: “‘Here’s the truth of it….’ Wow, it’s happening!! My first solo single Forget About Us is coming, available to pre-save now.”

Perrie Edwards has announced her debut single
Perrie Edwards has announced her debut single. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Former bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were among the first to reply to their pal with teary-eyed emojis and a bunch of hearts to show their support.

Leigh-Anne too launched her solo career last summer, with songs like ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘My Love’ while Jade is thought to still be crafting her solo career.

Little Mix disbanded in 2022, six months after announcing they’d be going on hiatus and 18 months after Jesy Nelson left the group to pursue her own music career. Since then, Jesy’s released two singles, ‘Boyz’ featuring Nicki Minaj and ‘Bad Thing’.

When Perrie hosted a private listening party for fans in London in February, she apparently shared three new tracks, which makes us think an album won’t be far off after the release of her debut single.

Perrie Edwards has kickstarted her solo career
Perrie Edwards has kickstarted her solo career. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie recently signed to Columbia Records, who also have Harry Styles and Beyoncé on their roster. She told fans in the run-up to her single's announcement she was ‘desperate’ to release new music and from the snippets she’s been sharing on TikTok and Instagram it looks like her album’s very nearly done.

When she announced perrieofficial.com the pop star shared a video montage of her in the studio while making the album, with a track over the top that sounded like her own vocals, but on a song played backwards.

Perrie Edwards confirms Columbia is her record label

Fans also think she’s already shot her first music video, after she uploaded a black-and-white picture of herself and her squad, with Perrie sat in the centre in an oversized feathered coat, lace tights and heels.

“Excuse me Miss Edwards what is this?” Commented one fan, as another said: “Is that what I think it is?”

Auras, the name of Perrie’s fans, are now patiently waiting more news on Perrie’s solo music, specifically the date it’s coming out.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Here's everything you need to know about Married at First Sight's Jack Dunkley

Jack From MAFS Australia: Age, Job, Ex-Girlfriend And More

TV & Film

Beyoncé is releasing a country album in 2024

Beyoncé Act II Album 'Cowboy Carter' – Release Date, Track List And All The Details

Beyoncé's upcoming album will be named 'Cowboy Carter'

The Meaning Behind Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Album Title

Jedward have spoken out against Louis Walsh after his comments on Celebrity Big brother

Jedward Hit Back At Louis Walsh Calling Them 'Vile' On Celebrity Big Brother

MAFS' Natalie and Collins seemed perfect for one another on paper

The Real Reason MAFS Australia's Natalie Left The Experiment

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits