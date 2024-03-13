Perrie Edwards Officially Announces First Solo Single ‘Forget About Us’

Perrie Edwards is embarking on her solo career. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is officially in her solo chapter after announcing brand new single ‘Forget About Us’.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Perrie Edwards’ solo career, in which she's going by just her first name, has just been kickstarted after she finally announced her debut single ‘Forget About Us’ which fans can pre-save now.

It comes just a few days after she had a launch party for her new music, where a lucky group of fans and music industry insiders got to hear what Perrie’s been working on over the last two years.

On the single’s artwork a sun-kissed Perrie can be seen reaching down toward the camera with chunky gold rings and chunky earrings as she smoulders in a summery setting – is this a clue to the theme of the album?

She wrote in the caption: “‘Here’s the truth of it….’ Wow, it’s happening!! My first solo single Forget About Us is coming, available to pre-save now.”

Perrie Edwards has announced her debut single. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Former bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were among the first to reply to their pal with teary-eyed emojis and a bunch of hearts to show their support.

Leigh-Anne too launched her solo career last summer, with songs like ‘Don’t Say Love’ and ‘My Love’ while Jade is thought to still be crafting her solo career.

Little Mix disbanded in 2022, six months after announcing they’d be going on hiatus and 18 months after Jesy Nelson left the group to pursue her own music career. Since then, Jesy’s released two singles, ‘Boyz’ featuring Nicki Minaj and ‘Bad Thing’.

When Perrie hosted a private listening party for fans in London in February, she apparently shared three new tracks, which makes us think an album won’t be far off after the release of her debut single.

Perrie Edwards has kickstarted her solo career. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie recently signed to Columbia Records, who also have Harry Styles and Beyoncé on their roster. She told fans in the run-up to her single's announcement she was ‘desperate’ to release new music and from the snippets she’s been sharing on TikTok and Instagram it looks like her album’s very nearly done.

When she announced perrieofficial.com the pop star shared a video montage of her in the studio while making the album, with a track over the top that sounded like her own vocals, but on a song played backwards.

Perrie Edwards confirms Columbia is her record label

Fans also think she’s already shot her first music video, after she uploaded a black-and-white picture of herself and her squad, with Perrie sat in the centre in an oversized feathered coat, lace tights and heels.

“Excuse me Miss Edwards what is this?” Commented one fan, as another said: “Is that what I think it is?”

Auras, the name of Perrie’s fans, are now patiently waiting more news on Perrie’s solo music, specifically the date it’s coming out.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.