Sian Welby Joins Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp welcome Sian Welby to join the family, alongside Ro and Sonny Jay.

Sian Welby will be joining Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp every weekday, from 6AM, as she’s now officially part of the Capital squad.

Having previously co-hosted the show alongside Roman and Sonny Jay for a week, it was announced that Sian was going to be part of Capital Breakfast officially on Friday, 20 March 2020.

In the past, Sian has rubbed shoulders with some of the biggest stars. In fact, she’s done a lot more than rubbing shoulders – she’s played the kazoo with chart-topper, Ed Sheeran, and let Charlie Puth shave her eyebrows with a beard trimmer.

But this isn’t the first time Sian’s appeared on Capital Breakfast. Long-time listeners will know that she first popped up on the show in 2016, when she performed a magical, spell-binding weather forecast whilst dropping in as many Harry Potter puns as she could.

What else do you need to know about Capital Breakfast’s Sian Welby?

The Nottingham lass claims the way to her heart is through a decent cup of tea (even if she does stir the bag with a knife…). Her hobbies include trainer-collecting – Sian even calls herself an addict – and walking other people’s dogs for free. If you have a sausage-dog, you will be Sian’s bestie.

Listen to Sian Welby join Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp every weekday from 6AM.