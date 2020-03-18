WATCH: Jesy Nelson Belts Out Improvised Song About Coronavirus We Can All Relate To

Jesy Nelson improvised a song about Coronavirus. Picture: Jesy Nelson Instagram

Jesy Nelson took to her Instagram account to share her thoughts on the current Coronavirus outbreak... in the form of a song.

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson entertained her 6.6 million Instagram followers with an improvised song about Coronavirus last night and the lyrics couldn't have been any more relatable if she tried.

In an Instagram story, Jesy can be seen watching TV whilst singing the song all about boredom and the virus.

Jesy Nelson sung a coronavirus song on her Instagram. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy, who also posted a powerful Instagram video about her body today, starts the video by singing, "there's nothing on the tele and I'm so bored already" before finishing off the song with, "I just want this coronavirus to f**k off".

Fans praised the singer's attitude towards the situation in what is probably one of the most relatable feelings right now in the UK. One fan wrote, "imagine being able to improvise a song about wanting the corona virus to f*ck off and sounding f**king flawless while doing so???".

Another added, "Jesy Nelson saying f**k off to corona virus with the most heavenly voice ever, yes".

Jesy managed to make a song about corona virus sound good, a talanted queen x — Pia ♡ 🏳️‍🌈 (@PialovesLM) March 17, 2020

