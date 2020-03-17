Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Sends Fans Message Of Support During ‘Weird’ Coronavirus Times

17 March 2020, 11:56 | Updated: 17 March 2020, 17:05

Jade Thirlwall has sent 'kisses' to her fans.
Jade Thirlwall has sent 'kisses' to her fans. Picture: Instagram

Jade Thirlwall sent a message of support to her Little Mix fans during ‘weird’ Coronavirus times.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has sent ‘kisses’ to everyone during this ‘weird af time’, amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advise about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Celebrities And Coronavirus: Ariana Grande & Taylor Swift Lead Important Messages

View this post on Instagram

kisses to you all in this weird af time

A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) on

The ‘Wasabi’ singer, who is gearing up for the launch of Little Mix: The Search next month, posted a stunning selfie on Instagram, which she captioned: “Kisses to you all in this weird af time.”

Fans of the star replied in their droves and commented on how ‘perfect’ and ‘beautiful’ she looked in the snap.

One wrote: “Wow you are so pretty.”

Others commented on the silver nose ring she is wearing in the shot, with one saying: “Jade are you getting a permanent nose ring? I love it.”

Another joked: “Petition for Jade to get a permanent nose ring?”

The singer also shared a hilarious meme on her Instagram story, which read: “Hey, quick question, what the f**k is going on?”

We hear you, girl!

The Coronavirus pandemic has dominated headlines recently and caused panic across the globe.

Many people are now working from home after being told to ‘avoid non-essential contact’ by the government and staying away from pubs, restaurants and theatres.

It’s unclear when things will return back to normal, but here are some tips to make sure you protect your mental health over the coming weeks.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celeb News And Gossip

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Little Mix are all loved up!

Little Mix Boyfriends: Who Are Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Dating? From Chris Hughes To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Relationship Timeline
Little Mix switched labels days before the release of 'LM5'.

Jade Thirlwall Says Little Mix’s Split With Simon Cowell ‘F****d Us Over’
Jesy Nelson has amassed an incredible net worth

Jesy Nelson Net Worth: Little Mix Star’s Fortune Revealed

Leigh-Anne talks to a fan in Brazil

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Breaks Down In Tears After Heart-To-Heart With Fan

Hot On Capital

How to structure your working day if you're working from home

Working From Home? How To Structure Your Day

Features

Dare Me is hitting our screens this week

Netflix 'Dare Me': Will There Be A Season 2?

TV & Film

Netflix cheerleading drama stars 'The Get Down' actress Herizon Guardiola

Who Is Herizen Guardiola In Netflix's Dare Me? Addy Hanlon Actress's Age, Instagram & Previous Roles

TV & Film

Marlo Kelly plays Beth Cassidy on Netflix's Dare Me

Netflix Dare Me: Who is Marlo Kelly? Meet The Actress Who Plays Beth Cassidy

TV & Film

Camila Cabello has been cast in the new 'Cinderella' movie

Cinderella Film Remake Starring Camila Cabello Suspended Production Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

News

Who is Willa Fitzgerald?

Netflix Dare Me: Who Is Willa Fitzgerald? Everything We Know About Actress Who Plays Coach Colette French

TV & Film