Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Sends Fans Message Of Support During ‘Weird’ Coronavirus Times

Jade Thirlwall has sent 'kisses' to her fans. Picture: Instagram

Jade Thirlwall sent a message of support to her Little Mix fans during ‘weird’ Coronavirus times.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall has sent ‘kisses’ to everyone during this ‘weird af time’, amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The ‘Wasabi’ singer, who is gearing up for the launch of Little Mix: The Search next month, posted a stunning selfie on Instagram, which she captioned: “Kisses to you all in this weird af time.”

Fans of the star replied in their droves and commented on how ‘perfect’ and ‘beautiful’ she looked in the snap.

One wrote: “Wow you are so pretty.”

Others commented on the silver nose ring she is wearing in the shot, with one saying: “Jade are you getting a permanent nose ring? I love it.”

Another joked: “Petition for Jade to get a permanent nose ring?”

The singer also shared a hilarious meme on her Instagram story, which read: “Hey, quick question, what the f**k is going on?”

We hear you, girl!

The Coronavirus pandemic has dominated headlines recently and caused panic across the globe.

Many people are now working from home after being told to ‘avoid non-essential contact’ by the government and staying away from pubs, restaurants and theatres.

It’s unclear when things will return back to normal, but here are some tips to make sure you protect your mental health over the coming weeks.

