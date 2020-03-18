Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Reveals 'Real Stomach' In Powerful Instagram Post

18 March 2020, 16:18

Jesy Nelson shows off real stomach on Instagram
Jesy Nelson shows off real stomach on Instagram. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson's been getting real about her body on Instagram, showing fans her 'abs' aren't the real her as Little Mix fans praise the singer for her honesty.

Little Mix Jesy Nelson has been getting real about her body on Instagram, revealing her 'abs' aren't her true physique, showing fans her 'real' stomach and letting them know she's learning to accept her body in a seriously honest post.

Jade Thirlwall Says Little Mix’s Split With Simon Cowell ‘F****d Us Over’

The 28-year-old wrote: "I always get a lot of people comment on my abs in photos but I promise you I actually don’t have abs lol... I’m very lucky that when I breath in for me Picys I get these weird little indents that come sometimes look like I have abs."

"Anyway, I’m here to tell you I DON'T have abs ladies and this is what my chocolate loving belly really looks like."

"il never ever be a size 8 which is genuinely what I dreamt of being, but I’ve come to terms with the fact that I bloody love my food and that will never change."

"Were all different shapes and sizes and that’s what makes us unique. Il never sit here and preach and say I love my body because I don’t."

"But I’m slowly starting to just except it for what it is and sometimes I’m gonna put on weight and sometimes I’m gonna go to the gym and lose it, either way girlies one day we will be really old and look back at our pics and think god I was actually banging why did i worry so much."

"Anyway I’m rambling on now but your[e] all beautiful in your own ways and I hope you all know that."

Little Mix fans praise Jesy Nelson's honest
Little Mix fans praise Jesy Nelson's honest. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Fans and celebs alike have praised the 'Touch' singer for her candid post- reassuring her she has one of the most banging bodies going- but letting her know what an 'inspiration' she is for being so vulnerable over social media.

One fan wrote: "you just made my whole day better baby GO OFF" and another said "Miss Jessica Nelson has spilled the tea everyone! be proud of yourself" and we're feeling a whole lot of love right now.

Jesy's emotional documentary Odd One Out revealed the extent of the trolling she'd received since being famous, winning a National Television Award for Best Factual Entertainment and seeing the singer heralded as courageous for being so raw and open about her struggles.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jesy Nelson improvised a song about Coronavirus

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Belts Out Improvised Song About Coronavirus We Can All Relate To
Little Mix are all loved up!

Little Mix Boyfriends: Who Are Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Jade Thirlwall Dating? From Chris Hughes To Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jade Thirlwall has sent 'kisses' to her fans.

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Sends Fans Message Of Support During ‘Weird’ Coronavirus Times
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain Relationship Timeline
Little Mix switched labels days before the release of 'LM5'.

Jade Thirlwall Says Little Mix’s Split With Simon Cowell ‘F****d Us Over’

Hot On Capital

Every viral TikTok song of 2020

Most Popular TikTok Songs: Every Viral TikTok Dance Challenge Song Of 2020

Features

Euphoria announced it will release season 2 this year

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know

TV & Film

Dare Me hits Netflix on 20 March

Netflix Dare Me: Where Is It Set?

TV & Film

Boris Johnson made the comments during a conference.

School Closures: Boris Johnson Announces UK Schools Will Shut To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus & Upcoming Exams Will Not Take Place

Coronavirus

Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato's Instagram live saw them reminisce old times

Miley Cyrus & Demi Lovato Hint They 'Hooked Up' During Disney Days In Instagram Live

Miley Cyrus

Billie made the comments on Instagram.

Billie Eilish Urges Fans To Take Coronavirus Seriously: ’It’s Not A Joke’

Billie Eilish