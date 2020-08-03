Who Is Sean Sagar? 5 Things You Need To Know About Jesy Nelson’s Rumoured New Boyfriend From His Age To TV Roles

Sean Sagar is rumoured to be dating Jesy Nelson. Picture: Sean Sagar/Instagram / Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Meet Sean Sagar, Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson’s rumoured new boyfriend.

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar are reportedly dating, after growing close throughout lockdown following her split from ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

The Little Mix singer issued a statement in June to insist she and Sean are just friends, but new photos of the couple out and about show them looking very close.

Chris Hughes ‘Gutted’ After Ex Jesy Nelson & Sean Sagar PDA Pictures Emerge Following Dating Rumours

But who is Jesy’s rumoured new boyfriend Sean Sagar? Get to know the actor, from his age to the TV shows he’s starred in…

How old is Sean Sagar, what's his age?

Sean Sagar has starred in Our Girl and film The Gentlemen. Picture: PA

Sean is 30 years old. His birthday is February 20.

If he is dating Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson, he’s just two years older than his new girlfriend.

Sean Sagar starred in Our Girl

Most TV drama fans will recognise Sean from BBC One’s Our Girl, where he starred alongside Michelle Keegan.

Sean played Private Jaiden ‘Monk’ Montgomery from 2016 to 2020.

Sean has an impressive TV and film career

The actor has made a number of TV appearances and in 2019 starred in Guy Ritchie hit film The Gentleman, as boxer Mal.

He’s also been in Trollied, Casualty, Top Boy, and ITV series Sticks and Stones.

Sean has a famous brother, Nick Sagar

Nick Sagar appeared in The Princess Switch. Picture: Getty

Sean’s older brother Nick, 32, is also an actor and has appeared in a number of TV shows and films.

You may recognise him from The Princess Switch, where he played Vanessa Hudgen’s character Stacy’s best friend Kevin.

Nick moved from London to LA to pursue his acting career.

Sean is a model

Sean is signed to Milk Model Management and a number of his modelling shots are on his Instagram profile, where he displays his rippling six pack and chiselled cheek bones.

You can follow him on Instagram @officialseansagar.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Little Mix News