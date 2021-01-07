What Is Next For Jesy Nelson In 2021 After Leaving Little Mix?

What is next for Jesy Nelson after Little Mix. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson/ Getty Images

Jesy Nelson made the decision to quit Little Mix in December 2020 to focus on her mental health and happiness, so what is next for everyone's favourite singer?

Jesy Nelson announced to the world she was leaving Little Mix after nine incredible years in December 2020 as fans voiced their shock and an outpouring of love and support for her.

As we head into 2021 and Jesy is getting back to posting glam snaps to her millions of Instagram followers, everyone is overjoyed to have the bubbly star back on their feed.

But everyone is wondering the same thing, what is next for the 29-year-old, could it be more music? Acting? Documentaries?

Will she shy away from the limelight altogether?

Jesy Nelson Quits Little Mix: Read Her Full Statement

What is next for Jesy Nelson?

Jesy has undeniably achieved more than your average 29-year-old, winning The X Factor and launching an enormously successful career in one of the biggest girlbands of all time.

To put it plainly, the world is her oyster and all eyes are on the star, wondering what she does next- whether it's take time off from the industry and steer clear of the limelight, or if she's working hard behind the scenes for her next steps.

Either way- we're glad to see Jesy is looking and feeling as fierce as ever for the next stage of her life.

Will Jesy Nelson continue to make documentaries?

Jesy Nelson in the National Television Awards 2020 - Winners Room. Picture: Getty

Forget the endless music awards Jesy's collected over the years, in 2020 she scooped a National Television Award for her documentary Odd One Out which delved into the years of awful trolling she received online after joining the band.

The singer exposed herself like never before, detailing the impact years of cyber bullying had on her mental health and talking to others who had experienced the same and families who had lost loved ones.

Both the documentary and Jesy were widely praised for shedding light on such an important subject and for being so vulnerable- we think making documentaries is definitely something she could continue to explore.

Will Jesy Nelson have a solo music career?

Jesy Nelson at The Global Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

It's a story as old as time itself, when a member chooses to leave a band, take a break, before deciding to continue pursuing their passion as a solo artist and many are undoubtedly hoping this could be a route Jesy decides on.

Her singing voice is on of a kind and she has that Little Mix stage presence that sells out arenas, so if Jesy chose this route we know there would be millions of fans around the world rooting for her.

There haven't been any signs this is the case just yet, but who knows what 2021 holds!

Will Jesy Nelson become a presenter?

One of her last ventures as a member of Little Mix was to launch a brand new talent competition finding the hottest artists to form into a band to have open for them in their upcoming Confetti tour.

This allowed the girls' personalities to shine and see how much fun they have interacting with each other, as well as delve into the presenting and judging world which fans absolutely loved to see.

One obvious path for Jesy beyond the band could be presenting or judging, as she oozes confidence and is genuinely hilarious- we'd love to see her on our screens in the future!

Will Jesy Nelson go on any reality shows?

There's a whole world of shows that will be desperate to recruit Jesy on their show, from Strictly Come Dancing to I'm A Celebrity and everything in between.

Not only is there big money to be earned, but embarking on a TV career would open Jesy up to a whole new demographic and with a personality as hilarious as hers, we think she'd have a great time doing so!

