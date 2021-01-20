Have Jesy Nelson And Sean Sagar Split? Couple Have Deleted Photos From Instagram

20 January 2021, 13:08 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 15:07

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar have removed the photos of each other from Instagram
Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar have removed the photos of each other from Instagram. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar have deleted all traces of each other from their respective Instagram profiles, a sure sign these days of a split.

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar sparked concern from Little Mix fans after weeks went by when the couple didn’t appear on each other’s Instagram profiles and, eight months after they started dating, it appears Jesy and Sean may have split.

Jesy Nelson Changes Instagram Profile Picture & Signals Beginning Of New Era After Leaving Little Mix

Removing photos of a relationship from Instagram is a pretty telling sign a romance is over these days and both Jesy and Sean have removed their pictures of one another.

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar began dating in summer 2020
Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar began dating in summer 2020. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

There was only a couple of photos shared on social media during their relationship, one of which was of Sean planting a kiss on Jesy’s neck as they sat at a bar together which they both posted around the same time in October.

However, Jesy occasionally shared Instagram Stories of her and her beau relaxing at home together.

Jesy’s latest uploads are now her stunning selfies, outfit snaps and of course the statement announcing she was leaving Little Mix in December.

It’s not known when Jesy and Sean split – if they have actually broken up – but the pop star is thought to have had a difficult few months in the lead-up to quitting Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson has removed all traces of Sean Sagar from Instagram
Jesy Nelson has removed all traces of Sean Sagar from Instagram. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram
Sean Sagar is best known for starring in Our Girl
Sean Sagar is best known for starring in Our Girl. Picture: Sean Sagar/Instagram

At the end of October she didn’t join Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall for the final of their TV talent series The Search and she missed a few appearances, including hosting the MTV EMAs in November, and The Jonathan Ross Show.

Jesy and Sean began dating in summer 2020, confirming their relationship when they were pictured hand in hand during a trip to Brighton and they later went on holiday to Cornwall.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne sells LA mansion to Halsey

Look Inside Liam Payne's Mansion Bought By Halsey For $10 Million

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello unveiled their romance in the summer of 2019

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Relationship Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

Shawn Mendes

Harry Styles' fans really want to make sure he sees Courteney Cox's video.

Harry Styles’ Fans Freak Out As Courteney Cox Shares Video Playing ‘Sunflower, Vol. 6’ On Piano
Lucie Donlan breaks silence over 'Love Island' feud

Lucie Donlan Breaks Silence In Yewande Biala 'Love Island' Bullying Drama

Love Island

Timothee Chalamet and Tom Holland are reportedly in the running for the Willy Wonka prequel

Timothée Chalamet Or Tom Holland Could Play The Next Willy Wonka In Movie Prequel

TV & Film

Sarah Jones and Harry Styles are close friends. But who is she? What's her Instagram handle?

Harry Styles’ Drummer Sarah Jones: From Mitch Rowland Relationship To Instagram Handle, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg