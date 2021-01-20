Have Jesy Nelson And Sean Sagar Split? Couple Have Deleted Photos From Instagram

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar have removed the photos of each other from Instagram. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar have deleted all traces of each other from their respective Instagram profiles, a sure sign these days of a split.

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar sparked concern from Little Mix fans after weeks went by when the couple didn’t appear on each other’s Instagram profiles and, eight months after they started dating, it appears Jesy and Sean may have split.

Removing photos of a relationship from Instagram is a pretty telling sign a romance is over these days and both Jesy and Sean have removed their pictures of one another.

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar began dating in summer 2020. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

There was only a couple of photos shared on social media during their relationship, one of which was of Sean planting a kiss on Jesy’s neck as they sat at a bar together which they both posted around the same time in October.

However, Jesy occasionally shared Instagram Stories of her and her beau relaxing at home together.

Jesy’s latest uploads are now her stunning selfies, outfit snaps and of course the statement announcing she was leaving Little Mix in December.

It’s not known when Jesy and Sean split – if they have actually broken up – but the pop star is thought to have had a difficult few months in the lead-up to quitting Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson has removed all traces of Sean Sagar from Instagram. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Sean Sagar is best known for starring in Our Girl. Picture: Sean Sagar/Instagram

At the end of October she didn’t join Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall for the final of their TV talent series The Search and she missed a few appearances, including hosting the MTV EMAs in November, and The Jonathan Ross Show.

Jesy and Sean began dating in summer 2020, confirming their relationship when they were pictured hand in hand during a trip to Brighton and they later went on holiday to Cornwall.

