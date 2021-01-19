Jesy Nelson Changes Instagram Profile Picture & Signals Beginning Of New Era After Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson looks stunning in her new Instagram picture. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy Nelson is ready for her brand new era, after leaving Little Mix, and has changed her Instagram picture to let us know!

Jesy Nelson confirmed she was leaving Little Mix in a statement in December and now it looks like the tattooed 29-year-old, who is in a relationship with Sean Sagar, is ready for her next era.

Earlier this week, she changed her Instagram profile picture from a ‘Confetti’ promo shot to a new selfie - and she looks stunning!

Jesy Nelson has changed her Instagram profile picture. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy has been keeping a low profile ever since she departed the band, however, she’s shared several selfies on social media, letting us know she’s doing just fine.

She also shared an emotional message on her story, thanking her loyal fans for all of their love and support.

It read: "I just want to say thank you to every one of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days."

"Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much love you all."

Jesy made the difficult decision to leave Little Mix last year to focus on her mental health - something she has spoken openly about in recent years.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “To all my Mixers,

“The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my life.

“We have achieved things I never thought possible. From winning our first Brit Award to our sold out shows at the O2.

"Making friends and fans all over the world I can’t thank you all enough from the bottom of my heart for making me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. You have always been there to support and encourage me and I will never ever forget it.

“The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.

“There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.

“So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I’m announcing I’m leaving Little Mix.

“I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy. I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life - I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.

“I want to say thank you to everyone involved in our journey. All the hard work and dedication that went into making us a success.

“To every single fan who comes to see us in concert, who listened to our songs and sung their hearts out, sent me messages and supported me along the way I want you to know I love you all so much and I could never have done this without you and I appreciate it endlessly.

“Most of all I want to say thank you to Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne for creating some of the most amazing memories I’ll never forget. I hope you’ll continue to fulfil all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love.

“Love Jesy x.”

