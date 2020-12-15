Why Has Jesy Nelson Left Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix. But why? What is the reason? Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Why has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix? Let’s take a look at the reason she gave in her statement and at what Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have said about the shock news that she has quit the 'Confetti' band...

Jesy Nelson announced she has quit Little Mix weeks after it was revealed the millionaire ‘Confetti’ star, who is in a relationship with Sean Sagar, was taking an ‘extended break’ from the ‘LM5’ band.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock then released their own statement saying it was an ‘incredibly sad time’ for the ‘Sweet Melody’ singers and confirmed they they will carry on as a trio, and go ahead with their 2021 tour, as they are ‘not ready for it to be over’.

Jesy Nelson announced she was leaving Little Mix in a statement. But what is the reason? Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

But why has Jesy left? What’s the reason? Let’s take a look…

Why has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix?

Jesy Nelson revealed in her statement that being in the band has ‘really taken a toll’ on her mental health and that she finds the ‘constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard’.

The Little Mix: The Search star has been very open about her mental health struggles in the past and even won an NTA for her BBC documentary ‘Odd One Out’.

She said: “There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focussing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process.”

She added that she needs to spend some time with the people she loves, doing things that make her happy.

“I’m ready to embark on a new chapter in my life,” she said.

She added: “I’m not sure what it’s going to look like right now, but I hope you’ll still be there to support me.”

What have Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock said about Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix?

The girls have said that although it is an ‘incredibly said time’ for them, they are ‘fully supportive of Jesy’.

They also said they ‘agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being’.

