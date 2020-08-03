Jesy Nelson ‘Confirms’ Sean Sagar Relationship As Little Mix Star Is Photographed On ‘Date’

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar are apparently dating after all. Picture: PA images

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has appeared to 'confirm' she is dating Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has been photographed on a 'date' with Our Girl's Sean Sagar, weeks after insisting the pair were ‘just friends’.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's bandmate and the actor were spotted hanging out together at a bar in London and they reportedly looked very cosy.

Jesy Nelson is reportedly dating Our Girl actor Sean Sagar. Picture: instagram

An insider told a tabloid: "They seemed pretty loved up.

“They were hugging as they waited to go in and he had his arm around her and kissed her on the top of the head.

"They didn't seem to be hiding it from anyone and looked like any new couple on a date."

Jesy is newly single after splitting from Love Island star Chris Hughes who she was in a relationship with for 16 months.

The ‘LM5’ singer has remained tight-lipped about their split but made her feelings clear when she deleted all photos of him from her Instagram.

Chris, on the other hand, recently admitted on a podcast that he was left ‘heartbroken’ by the break-up.

He said: "I don’t think I’ve ever felt heartbroken or anything.

“And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold."

Chris said talking to people, including his manager, who was going through a break-up at the same time, is what helped get him through the difficult time.

He added: "It’s good to talk to people like that, you’re the same as well, life experience.

"People get it and it reflects on you and next minute you feel right as rain."

