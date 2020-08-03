Jesy Nelson ‘Confirms’ Sean Sagar Relationship As Little Mix Star Is Photographed On ‘Date’

3 August 2020, 10:45

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar are apparently dating after all.
Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar are apparently dating after all. Picture: PA images

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has appeared to 'confirm' she is dating Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson has been photographed on a 'date' with Our Girl's Sean Sagar, weeks after insisting the pair were ‘just friends’.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock's bandmate and the actor were spotted hanging out together at a bar in London and they reportedly looked very cosy.

Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Little Mix: The Search

Jesy Nelson is reportedly dating Our Girl actor Sean Sagar.
Jesy Nelson is reportedly dating Our Girl actor Sean Sagar. Picture: instagram

An insider told a tabloid: "They seemed pretty loved up.

“They were hugging as they waited to go in and he had his arm around her and kissed her on the top of the head.

"They didn't seem to be hiding it from anyone and looked like any new couple on a date."

Jesy is newly single after splitting from Love Island star Chris Hughes who she was in a relationship with for 16 months.

The ‘LM5’ singer has remained tight-lipped about their split but made her feelings clear when she deleted all photos of him from her Instagram.

Chris, on the other hand, recently admitted on a podcast that he was left ‘heartbroken’ by the break-up.

He said: "I don’t think I’ve ever felt heartbroken or anything.

“And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold."

Chris said talking to people, including his manager, who was going through a break-up at the same time, is what helped get him through the difficult time.

He added: "It’s good to talk to people like that, you’re the same as well, life experience.

"People get it and it reflects on you and next minute you feel right as rain."

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Sean Sagar is rumoured to be dating Jesy Nelson

Who Is Sean Sagar? 5 Things You Need To Know About Jesy Nelson’s Rumoured New Boyfriend From His Age To TV Roles
Jesy Nelson was spotted out with Sean Sagar and Chris Hughes is said to be finding it 'hard' to see

Chris Hughes ‘Gutted’ After Ex Jesy Nelson & Sean Sagar PDA Pictures Emerge Following Dating Rumours
Gigi Hadid and Zayn posted a selfie for the first time in months

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Surprise Fans With Intimate Glimpse Into Relationship At Home

Rare footage of Taylor Zakhar Perez and Joey King rehearsing for The Kissing Booth has been released

The Kissing Booth’s Taylor Zakhar Perez Shows Fans Rare Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Arcade Dance With Joey King
Little Mix: The Search kicks off in Autumn!

Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Little Mix: The Search

Frank Ocean loses his 18-year-old brother in a car crash

Frank Ocean Fans Warned Not To 'Hound' Singer For New Music As He Mourns Death Of Younger Brother

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters