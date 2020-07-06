Is Jesy Nelson Dating Sean Sagar? Little Mix Star Responds To Reports She’s Dating Our Girl Actor After Chris Hughes Split

Jesy Nelson has responded to rumours she's dating Sean Sagar. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram / Getty

Jesy Nelson has been spending quality time with Our Girl star Sean Sagar.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson, 29, has responded to reports she’s dating Sean Sagar, 30, who played Private Jaiden ‘Monk’ Montgomery in BBC series Our Girl and also appeared in 2019 film The Gentleman.

Jesy and Sean were said to have “grown close” while spending time together during lockdown after her split from Love Island’s Chris Hughes, but she’s now insisted they’re just friends.

After Sean was pictured leaving Jesy’s house, a source told the tabloids: “Jesy and Sean have really hit it off. They’ve got the same sense of humour and he’s been making her smile."

Jesy Nelson insisted she's just friends with Sean Sagar. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagam

They continued: “He’s told his mates he thinks she’s really hot and fun to be with.

“Their special bond has cheered him up too, as all his acting work had been put on hold due to Coronavirus.

“So hanging out with Jesy has made him really happy again. But Jesy has insisted he’s just a mate to her.”

However, a spokesman for Little Mix said: “Jesy has adamantly denied that she is dating Sean Sagar and states that they are just friends.”

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes split in April. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

Jesy split from boyfriend of 18 months Chris at the start of lockdown.

They’re said to have ended their relationship over the phone, after Jesy felt their romance had “run its course.”

Days after rumours they’d broken up emerged, Jesy spoke about her ex on Capital Breakfast, proving they ended on good terms.

The singer joked about how long it took the Love Island star to pick up the TikTok dance routine for Little Mix’s 'Break Up Song'.

She has since removed all photos of the 27-year-old from her Instagram.

