Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘Verbally Abused’ By A 'Random Male Customer' While Out Food Shopping

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock was verbally abused while out shopping. Picture: Getty / Little Mix/Twitter

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock revealed she was “involved in an altercation” which left her in shock while out shopping on Wednesday.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Waitrose staff for looking after her, after “a male customer” “verbally abused her for no reason.”

The Little Mix star said the altercation left her taken aback and in tears, but the staff rushed to assist her.

Sharing a statement about what happened, Leigh-Anne wrote: “So yesterday I was involved in an altercation where I was verbally abused by a random male customer for no reason.

“I was left in shock and completely taken back that someone could be so rude to someone for no reason. Despite this ordeal the staff at Waitrose Sunningdale ran to my defence showing me great kindness and care.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock detailed the altercation on Twitter. Picture: Little Mix/Twitter

Waitrose gifted the pop star a bunch of flowers after the altercation. Picture: Little Mix/Twitter

She continued: “They demonstrated that every act of wrongfulness unleashes a million acts of kindness and sent me home with these beautiful flowers.

“I was a blubbering mess by the time I left the shop but I just wanted to say thank you.”

Leigh-Anne posted the statement alongside a photo of the gorgeous bouquet the store gave to her.

Shocked fans quickly responded to the pop star’s tweet, sending their well-wishes after the altercation.

The 28-year-old shared the post from Little Mix’s Twitter account with their 11.7 million followers to thank the supermarket for helping her out.

