Little Mix: Superdrug Respond After Fans Notice Leigh-Anne’s Lashes Are Cheaper Than Bandmates

2 July 2020, 13:49

Little Mix fans were confused about the price of Leigh-Anne Pinnock's false lashes
Little Mix fans were confused about the price of Leigh-Anne Pinnock's false lashes. Picture: Instagram/Twitter/PA

Superdrug has replied to Little Mix fans who were confused about why Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s fake eyelashes are cheaper to buy in comparison to her bandmates’ full-priced collection.

Little Mix fans spotted that there is a difference in prices between Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s fake eyelashes and her bandmates' Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall, and Superdrug has now explained why.

It all started when rapper and songwriter Nadia Rose shared pictures of the band’s false eyelash collection for sale in the drugstore, with the recently engaged star’s selling for a reduced price of £2.95, while the other girls’ lashes were all marked at £5.95.

Little Mix Transformation Over The Years: Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards Before And After

Posting the pictures, Nadia wrote: “Who can explain this?…”

The post received thousands of likes and people took to the comments to question why Leigh-Anne’s product was cheaper, as they were all part of the same collection.

One tweet read: “These lashes are obviously part of a ‘little mix collection’ so why aren’t they all the same price?”

"Why is leigh's lashes cheaper than the others and why are perrie's ones sold out.... [sic]," added another.

After Twitter users tagged Superdrug in their tweets, the drugstore came back with their reason behind the reduction of Leigh-Anne’s product.

A Superdrug worker, called Lee, said: "Thanks for raising with us. This range of Little Mix @lmxbeauty lashes are currently being discontinued from Superdrug stores."

Superdrug responded to questions regarding Leigh-Anne Pinnock's false eyelashes
Superdrug responded to questions regarding Leigh-Anne Pinnock's false eyelashes. Picture: Twitter
It was explained that lash lines will be undergoing price reductions
It was explained that lash lines will be undergoing price reductions. Picture: Twitter

Lee continued: "We have surplus stock of Leigh-Anne’s line of lashes and have reduced these first as we want to offer customers the very best price….

"There will also be price reductions on the remaining lines of lashes in the coming days.

"At Superdrug, we are committed to championing diversity and inclusivity in everything we do and we want to reassure you that this was purely a commercial decision. -Lee."

> If You're A Die-Hard #Mixer Then You NEED Our App In Your Life RN

More News

See more More News

Let the Music Play is a campaign for governmental support for the live musics scene amid the pandemic

Let The Music Play: Pop Stars Including Little Mix And Dua Lipa Call For Support For UK's Live Music Scene
Zac Efron has been spotted in Australia by fans

Zac Efron Comes Out Of Hiding In Byron Bay And Fans Are Buzzing

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock was verbally abused while out shopping

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘Verbally Abused’ By A 'Random Male Customer' While Out Food Shopping
Dan Osborne said he's been hit hard financially by the pandemic

Dan Osborne Admits Money Struggles After Fans Complain About Sponsored Instagram Posts

Government to announce list of low-risk countries without travel quarantine

COVID-19: Government To Announce Dozens Of 'Quarantine Exempt' Countries Safest To Visit

Coronavirus

Gigi Hadid is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals Trick She Used To Disguise Her Baby Bump

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos