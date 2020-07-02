Little Mix: Superdrug Respond After Fans Notice Leigh-Anne’s Lashes Are Cheaper Than Bandmates

Little Mix fans were confused about the price of Leigh-Anne Pinnock's false lashes. Picture: Instagram/Twitter/PA

Superdrug has replied to Little Mix fans who were confused about why Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s fake eyelashes are cheaper to buy in comparison to her bandmates’ full-priced collection.

Little Mix fans spotted that there is a difference in prices between Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s fake eyelashes and her bandmates' Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall, and Superdrug has now explained why.

It all started when rapper and songwriter Nadia Rose shared pictures of the band’s false eyelash collection for sale in the drugstore, with the recently engaged star’s selling for a reduced price of £2.95, while the other girls’ lashes were all marked at £5.95.

Little Mix Transformation Over The Years: Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Perrie Edwards Before And After

Posting the pictures, Nadia wrote: “Who can explain this?…”

The post received thousands of likes and people took to the comments to question why Leigh-Anne’s product was cheaper, as they were all part of the same collection.

who can explain this?... pic.twitter.com/j2DPUV2tfC — Nastiest Rose (@nadiarosemusic) July 1, 2020

One tweet read: “These lashes are obviously part of a ‘little mix collection’ so why aren’t they all the same price?”

"Why is leigh's lashes cheaper than the others and why are perrie's ones sold out.... [sic]," added another.

After Twitter users tagged Superdrug in their tweets, the drugstore came back with their reason behind the reduction of Leigh-Anne’s product.

A Superdrug worker, called Lee, said: "Thanks for raising with us. This range of Little Mix @lmxbeauty lashes are currently being discontinued from Superdrug stores."

Superdrug responded to questions regarding Leigh-Anne Pinnock's false eyelashes. Picture: Twitter

It was explained that lash lines will be undergoing price reductions. Picture: Twitter

Lee continued: "We have surplus stock of Leigh-Anne’s line of lashes and have reduced these first as we want to offer customers the very best price….

"There will also be price reductions on the remaining lines of lashes in the coming days.

"At Superdrug, we are committed to championing diversity and inclusivity in everything we do and we want to reassure you that this was purely a commercial decision. -Lee."

> If You're A Die-Hard #Mixer Then You NEED Our App In Your Life RN