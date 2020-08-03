Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Little Mix: The Search

Jesy Nelson has been opening up about Little Mix: The Search.

Little Mix: The Search will finally be on our screens this Autumn! The talent show, featuring Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, was originally set to premier in April, however, it was postponed due to coronavirus.

Jesy has been opening up about the new show, which will air on BBC One on Saturday evenings, and has claimed ‘nothing has been done like his before’. Could we be any more excited?!

Jesy Nelson has been opening up about Little Mix's new talent show, The Search.
Jesy Nelson has been opening up about Little Mix's new talent show, The Search. Picture: instagram

Chatting to This Morning, she said: "I feel like it's very current and nothing has been done like this before.

“There's all different categories... We're basically looking for the next big band to join us on tour next year."

When asked who is the toughest judge out of the four girls, she replied: "I think we all play that role, but I would probably say me and Pez... I think I'm just quite honest on it."

Jesy, along with her ‘LM5’ bandmates, found fame on 2011 series of The X Factor, so she knows exactly what the contestants are going through which she says has helped them feel ‘instantly relaxed’.

She said: "Some of them haven't sung in front of anyone before.

"But I feel like being in front of us they are instantly relaxed because they know that we've been in their position and we know exactly how they feel and I feel like we can understand their feelings a bit more, because even when they're coming and they might be a bit nervous and it affects their vocals, we know that first hand, so we're not quick to be like, 'No, you're not good enough' and not put them through."

We can’t wait to finally see it on our screens!

The show will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and will be hosted by comedian Chris Ramsey.

He announced the exciting news in a post earlier this year.

It read: He said: “I was just happy they chose a photo where I don’t look like I’ve won a competition to meet Little Mix.

"I look like their dad!”

