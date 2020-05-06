Jesy Nelson Deletes All Photos Of Ex-Boyfriend Chris Hughes From Instagram Weeks After Break-Up

Jesy Nelson has deleted all traces of Chris Hughes from her Instagram. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram Chris Hughes/Instagram

Jesy Nelson has removed all traces of ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes from her Instagram account.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and Love Island’s Chris Hughes were said to have split in April but the couple were yet to publicly address the reports.

However, Jesy has all but confirmed their breakup after unfollowing her boyfriend and removing all their photos from her Instagram account.

Chris has defiantly kept their photos on his own profile, following reports he was adamant their split is “temporary”.

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes were together for 16 months. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

The former couple are thought to have split just a few weeks into lockdown, with Chris isolating at his family home in the Cotswolds while Jesy is at her own house with one of her best friends.

Jesy had a lot of photos of Chris decorating her Instagram, including snaps from their holiday last summer and the times he joined the girls at their concerts.

Chris has also unfollowed Jesy, but still follows each of her bandmates; Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall.

The Love Island star’s last post including his ex-girlfriend was a photo of them at the NTAs, where Jesy scooped an award for her documentary about being trolled, Odd One Out.

Chris Hughes has defiantly kept the photos of ex girlfriend Jesy Nelson. Picture: Chris Hughes/Instagram

In the post, he spoke of how proud he was of Jesy, calling her his “best friend and soul mate.”

That same night, Chris was caught in a brawl with a paparazzi which he later publicly apologised for.

Jesy ad Chris were together for six months, splitting in April when Jesy ended the relationship.

At the time, a source told the tabloids: "She split up with him last week in a phone call, as she thought the relationship had run its course. There are no hard feelings."

"Jesy said he was surprisingly fine about it and thinks she will stay friends with him."

However, days later Jesy spoke about Chris during an Instagram Live with Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp with her bandmates.

She joked about how long it took Chris to learn the ‘Break Up’ song dance routine, giving fans hope they’re still together.

