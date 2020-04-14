Chris Hughes Confident Jesy Nelson Split Is 'Temporary' & Doing Everything To 'Win Little Mix Singer Back'

14 April 2020, 11:08

Chris Hughes said to be 'determined' to get Jesy Nelson back
Chris Hughes said to be 'determined' to get Jesy Nelson back. Picture: Instagram/ Chris Hughes

News of Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson's split sent shockwaves through Little Mix fandoms, but he's reportedly determined to get the pop star back and thinks their split is only temporary.

Chris Hughes is said to be determined to repair his relationship with Little Mix ex, Jesy Nelson, as the former Love Islander is said to be 'convinced' their break-up is only temporary and they'll reunite once lockdown is over, according to this publication.

Have Jesy Nelson And Chris Hughes Split? Couple Face Break Up Rumours After 16 Months Together

A source said the 27-year-old reality star is citing the lockdown period as the reason behind their 'break' and is confident the 'Break-Up Song' singer still loves him.

The source said: "Chris is absolutely convinced that he is going to be getting back with Jesy just as soon as isolation ends and they can be together again."

"This situation is stressful for everyone and nothing is normal. There is nothing more Chris wants than to see Jesy face-to-face, but he knows he has to wait until this is over."

The pair were together for 16 months, with Chris appearing by Jesy's side during tours, on her award winning documentary, Odd One Out, and the pair keeping fans up to date with their date nights on Instagram, leading most to be surprised when the split news broke.

Chris Hughes lashes out on Twitter over Little Mix break-up
Chris Hughes responds to tabloid coverage of his and Jesy's split. Picture: Twitter/ @ChrisHughes_22

Although neither have directly addressed the rumours, Chris responded to one tabloid's report asking, "Do you lot ever wonder how you make people feel inside?"

Neither have posted about one another on social media in a while, something they're usually active in doing, but their couple snaps do remain on their feeds, and Chris even took part in the Little Mix 'Break-Up Song' TikTok challenge, with Jesy telling Roman he took a while to master it!

So, hopefully the pair are still together, or waiting to reunite, only time will tell!

