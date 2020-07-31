Chris Hughes Opens Up About Jesy Nelson Split For First Time

31 July 2020, 10:18

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson split in April.
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson split in April. Picture: instagram

Chris Hughes has spoken about his split from Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson for the first time.

Chris Hughes has admitted it took him ‘a couple of week’s to get over his split from his Little Mix ex-girlfriend Jesy Nelson.

The Love Island star opened up about the break down of the relationship on Vicky Pattison’s podcast and revealed he was left ‘heartbroken’.

Jesy Nelson Net Worth: Little Mix Star’s Fortune Revealed

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson dated for over a year before their split.
Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson dated for over a year before their split. Picture: instagram

He said: "I don’t think I’ve ever felt heartbroken or anything.

“And then a couple of weeks down the line, you start thinking about it less and less. And the next thing, you’re good as gold."

The reality star said talking to people, including his manager, who was going through a break-up at the same time, was what helped get him through it.

He added: "It’s good to talk to people like that, you’re the same as well, life experience.

"People get it and it reflects on you and next minute you feel right as rain."

Rumours of Chris and Jesy’s split began to swirl in April. Jesy then appeared to confirm the break-up by deleting all photos of Chris from her Instagram.

A source told a tabloid at the time: "Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

"Jesy rang Chris and led the conversation about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine."

