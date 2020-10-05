Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Turns Off Comments On Instagram Post With New Boyfriend Sean Sagar, As Fans Jump To Her Defence

Jesy Nelson's loyal fans have jumped to her defence after she was forced to disable comments on a post of her and boyfriend Sean Sagar.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson turned off comments on her latest Instagram post with boyfriend Sean Sagar.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson is not here for any negative comments about her new relationship with boyfriend Sean Sagar, and neither are her fans.

The Search star shared her first photograph of the pair together on Instagram over the weekend. (And they look completely adorable!)

Jesy Nelson shared her first photograph with boyfriend Sean Sagar on Instagram over the weekend.
She captioned the post: “Everything.”

However, the ‘Confetti’ singer was forced to disable the comments after receiving some ‘inappropriate’ messages from followers, which her fans aren't happy about.

One wrote on Twitter: “I really came out of work to a lovely picture of Jesy and Sean, the happiness in them photos makes me smile sm.

“Shame I can’t comment a lovely message thanks to some pathetic, inappropriate comments been made.

“Yikes it’s getting worse round here.”

Another added: “Respect Jesy and Sean's relationship. If you've got anything rude to say about them shut up or just leave the fandom.

“Don’t demand them to interact/post because it affects them a lot.

“Listen to what they have to say in important matters. In short, don’t be a s**t fan.”

Jesy and Sean began dating earlier this year following her split from Love Island’s Chris Hughes.

We’re just glad to see her smiling again!

