WATCH: Little Mix's Jesy Nelson Gushes Over Boyfriend Sean Sagar Cooking Her Dinner

1 September 2020, 12:22

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has been posting her new beau, Sean Sagar, all over the 'gram as he cooked her dinner, proving they're 100% loved up!

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson has been gushing over her boyfriend, Sean Sagar, all over Instagram lately, and now, her actor beau has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen for the 'Holiday' singer and we're NGL it's kind of goals.

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Jesy Nelson gushes over boyfriend Sean Sagar cooking her dinner
Jesy Nelson gushes over boyfriend Sean Sagar cooking her dinner. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson/ @officialseansagar

Jesy, 29, has slowly been posting more and more about her new relationship with the Our Girl actor as they enjoy dating one another, spending plenty of time at home cooking and enjoying each other's company.

The singer hit headlines a few week back when she posted Sean's enormous takeaway order compared with her meagre meal of chicken and carrot sticks- but it looks like she enjoyed his home cooking much more last night!

The hitmaker posted a seriously candid Instagram about her weight, admitting she's a 'stone heavier' than when she, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade filmed the dreamy 'Holiday' video, but reassuring everyone by saying she's living her best life, happier than ever and eating whatever she wants!

Jesy wrote: "I currently look nothing like this atm just so you all know."

"I’m a stone heavier since making this video from eating whatever the f*ck I’ve wanted and living my best life."

"But for any of you struggling mentally with how you feel about yourselfs right now just know I’m there with ya with my podgy belly and chubby cheeks."

We're obsessed with how happy Jesy is right now and can't wait to see this new celeb couple all over the place!

