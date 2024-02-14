Which Love Island All Stars Couple Is Favourite To Win?

14 February 2024, 11:59 | Updated: 14 February 2024, 12:09

Here are the couple favourite to win Love Island All Stars 2024
Here are the couple favourite to win Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are the latest betting odds on the Love Island All Stars couples.

Love Island All Stars has seen some of of favourite Islanders like Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran come together for a second shot at love. But only one couple can win the show, and we are all thinking: who will make it to the final?

Through navigating shock dumpings and surprise bombshell arrivals the All Stars couples have been put through the ultimate tests.

With all of the history between the cast, like exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith or Arabella Chi and Toby, it has proved hard to know which couples will stick.

Four couples will make it to the final but only one couple will take home the prize money and win the show. Here are the latest odds on who is favourite to win.

Gerogia and Toby aren't a very popular couple for the public
Gerogia and Toby aren't a very popular couple for the public. Picture: ITV

Who's favourite to win Love Island All Stars?

This series of Love Island has kept us all on out toes, so these odds will be ever changing but as the final draws near here are the latest on which couple is favourite to win.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith are the current favourites to win across all betting sites. According to oddschecker.com the pair both have odds to win of 5/6.

Closely behind those two is Callum Jones and Jess Gale, after Callum's tumultuous time with Georgia S I think everyone is rooting for him to find his happy ending. The odds on Callum coming out as a winner is 15/8 according to bookies.com and Jess' odds currently sit at 5/1.

The third favourite couple to win is Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk, after Georgia said early on that she had got the 'ick' from Anton, the pair have gone from strength to strength. The odds on Georgia H are 11/2 and the odds on Anton are 13/2.

Love Island All Stars couple Jess and Callum are a favourite amongst the public
Love Island All Stars couple Jess and Callum are a favourite amongst the public. Picture: ITV

Behind Georgia and Anton are Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper who have been only putting their efforts into one another after a brief time where Joanna Chimonides started getting to know Josh. The odds on Josh coming out as a winner are 9/1 and for Sophie they are 15/2.

So, those four couples are the favourite to win but as the last episodes of this series play out it could all change. Currently, Georgia S and Toby are the least favourites amongst the public, according to research carried out by Heart Bingo.

Any of the current couples could split before the finale and completely turn the tables, we'll keep these odds updated as they change.

