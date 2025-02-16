Here's why Love Island's Scott Thomas didn't return for the All Stars group dumping

Why did Love Island's Scott Thomas not return for the group dumping on All Stars? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Scott Thomas didn't return to the Love Island All Stars villa for the big dumping, here's why.

Dumped islanders India Reynolds, Olivia Hawkins, Marcel Somerville, Kaz Crossley, Montel McKenzie, Nas Majeed, Danielle Sellers, Samie Elishi, Tina Stinnes and Chuggs Wallis all returned to the Love Island All Stars villa, along with Ron who walked out, to deliver some fatal blows to the remaining islanders.

The ex-islanders had the choice of which couple would be sent home out of Elma Pazar and Sammy Root, Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore, or Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame who were all made vulnerable by a public vote.

But Scott Thomas, who walked out of the villa on day 19, didn't return to the villa with the rest of his cast mates.

Why didn't Love Island's Scott Thomas didn't return to All Stars?

The ex-islanders returned to the villa. Picture: ITV

Where is Scott Thomas?

An insider has told the tabloids: "Scott didn’t want to go back in after quitting, so he told ITV no to flying back out. He achieved everything he wanted to on the show and didn’t see any point in going back.

"He just wants to focus on his business now."

While the episode aired with the rest of the past islanders, Scott shared snaps of him exploring the Peak District with his friend and dog on his Instagram.

Scott didn't return to the villa for the dumping. Picture: Instagram

Love Island - Scott leaves the villa

When Scott left the villa he told host Maya Jama: "I found two connections which I feel is like winning the lottery in there, I felt like if I had to start again with a new connection I'd be loosing myself and I wouldn't be true to myself."

Explaining why he didn't think things could go any further with Tina, he said their connection lacked "fireworks". Reflecting on his first time on the show, he said his instant connection with Kady McDermott made things easier.

"I think I took it for granted the first time around," he admitted.

The islanders had to vote for who to leave. Picture: ITV

