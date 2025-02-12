Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist

Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

All the axed islanders are reportedly coming back for a major Love Island All Stars twist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

That's right, the likes of Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed, Montel McKenzie and others who have been dumped from the show are reportedly returning to the villa to confront the rest of the cast in a new Love Island All Stars twist.

According to a tabloid source, the dumped islanders are coming in to address any unsettled dramas or qualms they have since leaving the show. The source claimed the islanders have been asked "to not hold back".

"The islanders will get a shock when stars from this series make a return to the villa to confront them over scores they have to settle.

"They’ve been told not to hold back, so whether it’s an islander who’s upset they got dumped by a bombshell or someone with a rivalry in the villa, they’ll be VERY honest about their feelings," they explained.

Tina and Chuggs during their exit interview. Picture: ITV

This new feature seems to have stemmed from the drama that ensued during Love Island series 11 last summer when the likes of Samantha Kenny, Jess White, Wil Anderson and Grace Jackson all returned to confront the remaining cast and chose who was dumped from the island in the very final dumping of that series.

With Samantha and Joey getting into a row over how their time together on the show went, it's likely producers are hoping for some similar drama to take place during this twist.

So far, there have been ten islanders dumped from the show and two who have walked out, Scott Thomas and Ron Hall.

Samie and Danielle were the last girls standing. Picture: ITV

India Reynolds was the very first islander to be dumped after Tina Stinnes recoupled with Scott. The couples who have been dumped so far are Tina and Chuggs Wallis and Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins.

Kaz, Montel and Nas were all dumped at the same time during one of the most brutal dumpings which was decided by the public's favourite boy and girl Luca Bish and Elma Pazar.

Samie Elishi and Danielle Sellers were also dumped from the island after they didn't get picked at a recoupling.

It's not been revealed when this twist takes place but it could be soon as we near the show's final and only a few couples remain.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player .

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After