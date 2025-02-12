Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist

12 February 2025, 17:21 | Updated: 12 February 2025, 17:23

Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist
Dumped Love Island All Stars islanders set to return to villa for major twist. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

All the axed islanders are reportedly coming back for a major Love Island All Stars twist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

That's right, the likes of Kaz Crossley, Nas Majeed, Montel McKenzie and others who have been dumped from the show are reportedly returning to the villa to confront the rest of the cast in a new Love Island All Stars twist.

According to a tabloid source, the dumped islanders are coming in to address any unsettled dramas or qualms they have since leaving the show. The source claimed the islanders have been asked "to not hold back".

"The islanders will get a shock when stars from this series make a return to the villa to confront them over scores they have to settle.

"They’ve been told not to hold back, so whether it’s an islander who’s upset they got dumped by a bombshell or someone with a rivalry in the villa, they’ll be VERY honest about their feelings," they explained.

Tina and Chuggs during their exit interview
Tina and Chuggs during their exit interview. Picture: ITV

This new feature seems to have stemmed from the drama that ensued during Love Island series 11 last summer when the likes of Samantha Kenny, Jess White, Wil Anderson and Grace Jackson all returned to confront the remaining cast and chose who was dumped from the island in the very final dumping of that series.

With Samantha and Joey getting into a row over how their time together on the show went, it's likely producers are hoping for some similar drama to take place during this twist.

So far, there have been ten islanders dumped from the show and two who have walked out, Scott Thomas and Ron Hall.

Samie and Danielle were the last girls standing
Samie and Danielle were the last girls standing. Picture: ITV

India Reynolds was the very first islander to be dumped after Tina Stinnes recoupled with Scott. The couples who have been dumped so far are Tina and Chuggs Wallis and Marcel Somerville and Olivia Hawkins.

Kaz, Montel and Nas were all dumped at the same time during one of the most brutal dumpings which was decided by the public's favourite boy and girl Luca Bish and Elma Pazar.

Samie Elishi and Danielle Sellers were also dumped from the island after they didn't get picked at a recoupling.

It's not been revealed when this twist takes place but it could be soon as we near the show's final and only a few couples remain.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Sammy Root is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Sammy Root: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

How big is Love Island's Elma and Sammy's age gap?

Elma Pazar is back in the Love Island villa

Love Island All Stars Elma Pazar: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Love Island fans shocked brutal moment in Elma and Curtis' All Stars row wasn't addressed

Love Island fans spot brutal forgotten detail in Elma and Curtis' All Stars row

Love Island: All Stars is dropping Casa Amor for the new series

Will Love Island All Stars have Casa Amor?

Hot On Capital

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Lady Gaga Mayhem Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Selena Gomez says 'some of the magic has disappeared' amid 'Emilia Pérez' controversy

Selena Gomez breaks silence amid Emilia Pérez star tweet controversy

Wicked's Ariana Grande responds to speculation she's dating Cynthia Erivo

Wicked's Ariana Grande responds to speculation she's dating Cynthia Erivo

How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices explained

How much are Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets? All the prices revealed

Jade Thirlwall's set to release more new music in 2025

Jade Thirlwall solo album updates: Release dates, collaborations and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, dates, setlist and more

Lola Young joined the Capital Breakfast show

‘Messy’ singer Lola Young on writing songs from the age of 11

Temptation Island Spain: Where to watch the Montoya reality show online

Where to watch Temptation Island Spain with Montoya and Anita online

Did Montoya cheat on Anita? Why did Anita cheat on Montoya? Temptation Island Spain's viral scandal explained

Temptation Island Spain's Montoya and Anita cheating explained in full

Who will play Super Bowl halftime show 2026? All the rumours and names so far

Super Bowl 2026 halftime show predictions from Taylor Swift to Post Malone

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before the villa

Every Love Island bombshell who quit All Stars before entering the villa

Love Island fans shocked by Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

How do Love Island's Luca and Harriett know each other? Their friendship explained

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame?

What happened between Love Island's Grace Jackson and Omar Nyame? Their history explained

Kendrick Lamar & SZA 'luther' lyrics meaning explained

What are Kendrick Lamar and SZA's 'luther' lyrics about? The true meaning explained

Bad Bunny 'DtMF' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'DtMF' mean? Bad Bunny's emotional 'DtMF' lyrics translated into English

Chappell Roan 'Pink Pony Club' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Chappell Roan explains emotional meaning behind her 'Pink Pony Club' lyrics

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who is playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Jess White claps back at hate for teasing bombshell entrance

Love Island's Jess White claps back at hate for teasing bombshell entrance

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

How to watch the Super Bowl 2025 online and in the UK

How to watch the Super Bowl 2025 online and in the UK

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

When does You season 5 come out on Netlix?

Netflix's You season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and latest news

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset