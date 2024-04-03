Georgia Steel Just Confirmed Love Island All Stars Feud

Georgia Steel has revealed a rift between her and the other islanders. Picture: Snapchat and TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Georgia Steel revealed that there's a rift between the Love Island All Stars girls in her response to a fan.

Georgia Steel has just revealed that there's a rift between the Love Island All Stars girls.

The show may have ended weeks ago but the drama hasn't. With couples breaking up left right and centre it's quite hard to keep up with the fall out of our fave reality series.

Breakups after Love Island are basically inevitable but one thing that isn't is cat fights. On the show we expect arguments since the girls are often fighting over the same boy but once they are out it's usually pretty harmonious.

In the all stars series a few personalities clashed with one another, viewers will remember Molly Smith being furious with Georgia after the 'PDA Awards' and Mitch Taylor and Anton Danyluk clashing over 'bro code'.

Now that they are out of the villa those who bonded well have remained friends and we've seen this all over their socials. Recently, Molly reunited with Arabella Chi, twins Jess and Eve Gale, Kaz Kamwi and Joanna Chimonides for a 'girls' night' and fans were quick to spot that 'loyal babe' Georgia S wasn't present.

Eve Gale posted this snap on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The girls posed for a selfie on Eve's Instagram story and the fun carried on over onto the other girls' IG stories too.

Noticing her absence at the reunion, on Snapchat, a fan asked Georgia: "Do you not go out with or see the rest of the Love Island girls? I see on their snaps that they all go out quite frequently together but you are never with them."

It seemed the fan was asking about meet ups in general but Georgia responded pointedly by saying: "I wasn't invited x" Suggesting she would like to be included in the All Stars girl gang.

Georgia has been very open about her feelings since she the left the show. She was the first to reveal that she and Toby had split and she also publicly shamed online trolls for their 'double standards' when it comes to the show.

Georgia S and Molly clash over Tom

So it's not surprising to fans that she has been vocal about her dinner snub. But of course Georgia wasn't the only female islander missing from the girls' night - Sophie Piper and Georgia Harrison were absent too, however neither of them have said anything about it.

Georgia didn't get on with many of the girls from All Stars but she has remained close friends with past islanders like Dani Dyer.

