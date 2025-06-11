Two Love Island contestants spend night in hideaway despite not being in a couple

11 June 2025, 13:04 | Updated: 11 June 2025, 14:45

The Hideaway is now 'no invite needed'
The Hideaway is now 'no invite needed'. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's infamous Hideaway has officially been used for the first time in 2025 by Harry and Helena who are not in a couple.

Things look like they're about to get messy very quickly on this series of Love Island after it's been revealed that islanders Helena Ford and Harry Cooksley spent Monday night together in the villa Hideaway despite being in couples with other people.

What's even wilder about this news is that Harry just recoupled with Shakira Khan which sent Sophie Lee, who he was coupled up with, home.

The timeline of events isn't clear but Harry and Helena's Hideaway rendezvous is reportedly coming to an episode later this week which means it did occur after Sophie's brutal dumping.

Love Island's Hideaway is a private bedroom in the villa with a garden and hot tub which used to be invite only. However, since last summer (2024) the islanders have had 24-hour access to the Hideaway, which has caused quite the stir many times.

Love Island's Harry and Helena spend night in hideaway despite not being in a couple
Love Island's Harry and Helena spend night in hideaway despite not being in a couple. Picture: ITV

A source confirmed the news to the tabloids, saying: "This is the fastest sleepover in the Hideaway in Love Island’s twelve series history - and what a gorgeous pair to do so.

"In the past, producers had to invite Islanders to use the breakout bedroom which meant the love nest was generally not used until couples became more established."

They went on: "But producers have changed the rules of the breakout bedroom so it can be used at any time, without an invite. It means Helena and Harry could take advantage of the ‘no invite needed’ and explore their connection.

"The scenes will play out later this week, but bosses are unlikely to show anything too naughty, as is the show’s usual approach."

While Harry is currently coupled up with Shakira, Helena is in a couple with Conor Phillips. However, Helena and Conor have already pretty much written the possibility of a romance off as they've said they aren't each other's type.

Love Island - Shakira makes a big decision

Love Island's creative director Mike Spencer revealed he'd removed the 'naughty' drawer from the Hideaway for this series, explaining: "I personally don't want to see ‘ooh, let's open a cupboard and get something out.'

"We've seen it time and time again. I think we've got to move on."

However, he did say: "If sex happens we'll show it."

The Love Island boss also teased that Helena was going to be a lot of fun on show as he revealed he unintentionally scouted her while she was his air hostess on a flight.

"I met her on a flight a few years ago... she's fun, she's really really fun," Mike told Capital.

The bed in the Hideaway
The bed in the Hideaway. Picture: ITV

It remains to be seen what this move means for Helena as she's already received mix responses from viewers after a 'mean girl' comment she made about Shakira.

After Shakira was tasked to make a connection with another one of the boys in a bid to stay on the show in just 24 hours, all of the girls (apart from Shakira and Toni Laites) sat together discussing their nerves for the recoupling.

Talking about how Shakira had been cracking on with all the boys, Helena said: "I think she fancies everyone, doesn't she?

"She probably fancies the plants."

Shakira and Toni become a ‘naughty duo’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

