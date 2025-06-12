JoJo Siwa calls out Miley Cyrus' joke about her sexuality amid Chris Hughes romance

JoJo Siwa calls out Miley Cyrus' joke about her sexuality amid Chris Hughes romance. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

JoJo Siwa has responded to a comment Miley Cyrus made about her at World Pride.

Following a comment Miley Cyrus made about her sexuality at World Pride earlier this month, JoJo Siwa has spoken out.

At just 18 years old, former Dance Moms star JoJo accidentally became a gay icon as she came out to the world wearing a 'Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever' t-shirt (and went on to pioneer gay pop iykyk).

And it's safe to say she's been on a journey with her sexuality since then. After dating a man, she went on describe herself as queer and pansexual before settling on the label "lesbian" for many years. However, during her time in the Celebrity Big Brother UK house, the now 22-year-old decided she aligned more with identifying as queer rather than lesbian.

JoJo proclaimed: "I’m switching letters! F--- the L, I’m going to the Q! That’s what I love about sexuality."

Following her time on CBB she has started dating Love Island alum Chris Hughes who is a straight, cis man. This has caused a lot of discourse around JoJo's sexuality - even though you can be in an opposite sex relationship and still be queer.

JoJo Siwa came out as gay when she was 18 years old. Picture: Getty

Playing into the discourse surrounding JoJo's sexuality, Miley was seen in a VT heading into a closet saying, "come on, I'm gonna find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out", suggesting since dating Chris JoJo's 'gone back in the closest' after being openly gay since she was 18.

Now, in an Instagram post, JoJo has responded and called Miley's comment unfunny. The 'Karma' singer shared pictures of times she'd met or celebrated Miley beginning with a pic from her 5th birthday which was Miley themed.

Under the post, she wrote: "I was happy at my 5th birthday having a Miley themed party, and I’m still happy now at 22… If you know me, you know that miley is my day 1, grew up beyond inspired by her from 2 years old on… I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days… but I’ve started to come to some thoughts…."

Confirming that she reached out to Miley, JoJo continued: "I don’t believe what Miley said at world pride was ill intended, honestly I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not very good one haha.

"Not what the world, or myself needs to hear anyday of the week. I messaged miley light heartedly about it and she replied and said “All love. Always . ❤️❤️❤️”. 🤍"

She went on: "Honestly the most beautiful thing I’ve learned in the last 5 years is that love is a gorgeous rainbow. Don’t question yourself, don’t second guess yourself, just love. Love love love love love.❤️

"People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to… but if you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important. You get one life… hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love.🤍"

It's clear to see that JoJo's current relationship with Chris is bringing her so much joy as she's even complained about her cheeks hurting so much from smiling.

JoJo and Chris are officially dating. Picture: Instagram

After spending a few weeks in the UK and spending a lot of time with Chris Hughes, JoJo returned to America today. Talking about the bitter-sweet feeling of of going home, she said: "Flying back home, but at the same time leaving home.

"Sad sad girl this morning. The last few weeks in England now looking at it came and went so fast, but in the moment everyday if felt like time completely stopped and I was just living so fully in the moment.

"I'm inspired to be home working on new creative projects, and back training, really grateful that I have lots this year to look forward to personally and professionally."

Mentioning Chris, she added: "I know I'll be back soon, but l loved and will miss these last few weeks, with the beautiful people, fun weather, gorgeous land, and my favorite boy.... For sure be back soon, but goodbye to good weeks of my life are always tough for me."

She concluded: "Much love from a happy girl with a piece of her heart left behind here in England."

