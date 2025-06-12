Miley Cyrus explains why she was fired from Hotel Transylvania and replaced by Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus explains why she was fired from Hotel Transylvania and replaced by Selena Gomez
Miley Cyrus explains why she was fired from Hotel Transylvania and replaced by Selena Gomez.
Miley Cyrus was originally supposed to play Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Miley Cyrus has opened up about being fired from Hotel Transylvania after a private photo of her was leaked online.

If you've watched the Hotel Transylvania movies, you will already be well aware that Disney icon Selena Gomez voices the role of Dracula's daughter Mavis in the films. However, what you may not know is that another Disney legend was originally cast in the part. Miley Cyrus was supposed to play the role but was fired three months after being cast.

Why was Miley kicked off of the project though? Well, now Miley has addressed how "ridiculous" the situation was.

Appearing on the Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky podcast, Miley brought up the incident and how it all started with a cake. She said: "As a joke, I got my boyfriend a penis cake for his birthday and I got fired. I was the lead actress in Hotel Transylvania and they fired me and replaced me because I had made an inappropriate adult joke."

Miley was dating actor Liam Hemsworth at the time and the photo went viral. Miley then added: "But I was 18, what felt ridiculous to me about getting fired [over] a penis cake was that they sell penis cakes for all bachelorettes...in Nashville, Tennessee, you can get penis cakes. It’s not that big of a deal."

She continued: “I thought this [was] a very simple, not vulgar joke…this is silly. You can do this for all bachelorette parties...they make necklaces and cups and straws and all kinds of stuff. It felt ridiculous. To be fired for regular things that girls my age, they go to bachelorette parties and do this."

At that time, I wasn’t someone that was appropriate for kids, even though that was in my personal life.”

Miley then explained that she never even posted the photo. She revealed: "[It was] nothing I posted. I was at a private event at a private party and I got robbed. It’s not cool.”

She also said: "I don't know if that could happen today. I don't know if we put Disney kids on the pedestal the way that we used to."

