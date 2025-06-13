Who was dumped from Love Island, Blu or Shea?

Who was dumped from Love Island Blu Chegini or Shea Mannings? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Who was dumped from Love Island Blu or Shea? Here's what we know.

For the first time in Love Island's decade long history, two islanders were given the brutal decision of which one of them would be dumped from the villa.

While the show is no stranger to savage dumpings, usually the tough decision of who to dump is given to the other islanders when more than one islander is left single at a recoupling.

But in a shock turn of events, after not being picked in the recoupling, Blu Chegini and Shea Mannings were told: "Between you both you must now decide who should stay and who should go."

After the shock has sunk in, Blu confidently said: "I ain't f------ leaving," as Shea echoed: "I ain't either."

So, which islander was dumped? Here's what we know...

Shea Mannings and Blu Chegini were left single and at risk of being dumped. Picture: ITV

Who was dumped from Love Island Blu or Shea?

The result of the intense dumping will come in Friday night's episode on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm.

According to a tabloid source: "Things get very heated between Blu and Shea after the savage twist that they have to decide between them who will go.

"Viewers will see it play out in tonight’s episode but it’s really tense. Neither of them wants to back down and while it doesn’t get physical, they get into a real war of words and some of the things they said to each other were brutal."

"Neither boy wanted to leave and it’s pretty explosive telly. Emotions were very high as they have both spent months trying to land their spot on the show, so neither one was going to back down easily," the insider explained.

Islanders stunned by savage twist in recoupling

Even though we don't have an answer yet, it hasn't stopped fans from debating who they think should leave.

The majority of fans have suggested that Blu should leave since he's had longer in the villa to form connections whereas bombshell Shea has only had a mere 24 hours in the villa.

On X, one fan said: "blu said “i’m not going home” oh baby if it was up to the public, that suitcase would’ve been at the airport already…"

Another said: "yeah blu is going home [rolling with laughter emojis]"

Elsewhere a viewer stated: "Blu you’re going mate. Come on mate, back your bags and wrap it up. You think you’re staying over Shea ???"

Love Island producers have been praised for this major twist by many but some fear the decision could actually lead to violence.

"Either blu or Shea have to choose??? Ok, producers, you ate that one thing," one fan said on X.

Some one else wrote: "Oh these producers chose VIOLENCE making Shea and Blu choose between EACH OTHER on who gets dumped"

"Shea vs Blu??? Loser goes home?? Are we getting our first ever Love Island Boxing match," penned one viewer.

SHEA YOU STAY blu you go home pls #loveisland — EH (@eeshaa___) June 12, 2025

Me dragging Blu out of the villa so Shea stays #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uWKnF8UinO — Alex (@alexr_241) June 12, 2025

When Blu entered the villa on day one he was paired with Alima Gagigo after she chose his bio in an updated version of matchmaking.

But he almost immediately told Alima she wasn't his type, which didn't go down well with fans who were rooting for them. He later put his couple at risk when he stepped forward for Shakira Khan in the first recoupling.

Shakira didn't chose him which meant he stayed in a couple with Alima. He did go on to share a kiss with Shakira but she ultimately chose Ben Holbrough at the second recoupling and with Alima cracking on with new boy Remell Mullins, Blu was left with no potential matches.

Alima was happy to be coupled up with new boy Remell after being in a 'friendship couple' with Blu. Picture: ITV

Shea seemed to only show an interest in Megan Forte Clarke after he arrived in the villa. But since Megan had already established a connection with Tommy Bradley she chose him to couple up with over Shea.

Spoiler for Friday night:

What we can tease ahead of Friday's episode is a very difficult conversation between the two lads. Blu tells Shea: “I’ve been here a bit longer…I haven’t had that opportunity to properly form a bond with a girl…I think I deserve the opportunity to explore.”

Shea replies: “You’ve been here longer, that means you’ve had more of a chance than me…that says a lot in itself.”

Blu then tells him: “I don’t think in here, there’s someone for you.”

Shea adds: “I think if a girl walked in I could definitely take it somewhere.”

Blu replies: “Who says I wouldn’t either?”

Eventually a decision is made... who do you think should leave the villa?

Love Island continues tonight on ITV2 and ITVX.

