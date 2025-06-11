Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

11 June 2025, 21:00

The Love Island 2025 cast
The Love Island 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

From Irish rugby pro Conor Phillips to air stewardess Helena Ford, Love Island 2025 boasts a variety of ages on its latest season.

Love Island has returned to our screens for another summer of addictive viewing and a new lineup of differently aged singletons searching for love.

Previously, the show's youngest ever contestant walked in at just 18 years old, meanwhile the oldest to date was 31 - but of course, this doesn’t include the ages of those on Love Island All Stars.

This year’s ages range from 22-30, meaning the oldest possible age gap between any two in a couple is eight years.

So, with the new islanders ready to crack on and begin their quest for love, just how old is each cast member on Love Island 2025? Here’s the full breakdown of all their ages.

Love Island 2025 sees first kiss of the series

How old are the Love Island 2025 lineup?

  • Shakira Khan - 22
  • Tommy Bradley - 22
  • Alima Gagigo - 23
  • Ben Holbrough - 23
  • Megan Forte Clarke - 24
  • Antonia Laites - 24
  • Remell Mullins - 24
  • Shea Mannings - 25
  • Meg Moore - 25
  • Conor Phillips - 25
  • Dejon Noel-Williams - 26
  • Blu Chegini - 26
  • Sophie Lee - 29
  • Harry Cooskley - 30

Shakira Khan

Shakira Khan is this year’s joint youngest entry on the show at 22 years old.

The model from Lancashire says she’s had a “busy love live” but still hasn’t found “the husband” so is hoping she can find someone who will put a ring on her finger.

Shakira Khan is 22 years old.
Shakira Khan is 22 years old. . Picture: ITV

Tommy Bradley

In the spot of joint youngest is 22-year-old landscape gardener Tommy Bradley.

Tommy said he’s hoping to find someone “very ambitious with a big personality” but doesn’t have a specific type looks-wise.

Tommy Bradley is 22 years old.
Tommy Bradley is 22 years old. Picture: ITV

Alima Gagigo

Following closely behind is 23-year-old Alima Gagigo.

Alima is a Wealth Management Client Services Executive and on the lookout for a “tall man with a handsome face”.

Alima Gagigo is 23 years old.
Alima Gagigo is 23 years old. . Picture: ITV

Ben Holbrough

Also entering the villa at 23 years old is Ben Holbrough.

Ben splits hit work life between private hire taxi driving and modelling. He said he’s hoping to find someone “sexy and good looking” who also has “good vibes” and a “cute smile”.

Ben Holbrough is 23 years old.
Ben Holbrough is 23 years old. Picture: ITV

Megan Forte Clarke

Megan Forte Clarke has entered the villa at 24 years old, putting her on the younger side of this year’s age bracket.

Originally from Dublin, Megan is a musical theatre performer but also an energy broker. She’s hoping to find someone who “has a sense of humour” but isn’t too fussy on their physical appearance.

Megan Forte Clarke is set 24 years old.
Megan Forte Clarke is set 24 years old. Picture: ITV

Antonia Laites

Antonia Laites was the first bombshell to join this year’s island and is 24 years old.

Toni, a Las Vegas Pool Cabana Server from Connecticut, said she’s keen to find someone who can make her laugh and is “quite active”.

While she does still live in the US, she said she’d be willing to relocate, though she’d hate to leave her job.

Bombshell Toni Laites is 24 years old.
Bombshell Toni Laites is 24 years old. Picture: ITV

Meg Moore

Meg Moore is searching for love in the Majorcan sun at 25 years old.

The payroll specialist from Southampton said she’s on the hunt for someone tall and tan but who also has a “funny personality’.

Meg Moore is 25 years old.
Meg Moore is 25 years old. Picture: ITV

Conor Phillips

Irish rugby player Conor Phillips is also embarking on his search for love at 25 years old.

He’s the second Irish cast member to join this year’s lineup and said he wants to find someone who is “really sure of themselves” but also “good craic”.

Conor Phillips is 25 years old.
Conor Phillips is 25 years old. . Picture: ITV

Dejon Noel-Williams

Semi-professional football player Dejon Noel-Williams is 26 years old.

Dejon said he’s eager to fine a partner who is “beautiful on the inside and out” but also “looks after themselves and is healthy”.

Dejon Noel Williams is 26 years old.
Dejon Noel Williams is 26 years old. . Picture: ITV

Blu Chegini

London-based Blu Chegini is entering the villa at 26 year old.

The Construction Project Manager said he’s looking for someone “family oriented” who has “a lot of love to give and a lot of love to receive”.

Blu Chegini is 26 years old.
Blu Chegini is 26 years old. . Picture: ITV

Sophie Lee

At the higher end of the age bracket is model and influencer Sophie Lee, who is 29 years old.

Sophie, who used to be a fire breather, is from Manchester and said she wants someone is fun and spontaneous but is also “attentive”.

Sophie Lee is 29 years old.
Sophie Lee is 29 years old. . Picture: ITV2

Harry Cooksley

This year’s oldest cast member is semi-pro footballer Harry Cooskley, who is 30 years old.

Harry reckons he’s more likely to go for a “real sweet girl” than the obvious choice and said he hopes they’ll be someone who makes him laugh and can “hold eye contact” with him.

Harry Cooksley is 30 years old.
Harry Cooksley is 30 years old. Picture: ITV

