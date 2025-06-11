Sophie Lee's Love Island ex says he was "blindsided" by her fleeting villa stint

Sophie Lee's Love Island ex says he was "blindsided" by her fleeting villa stint. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island 2025's Sophie Lee dated series 10's Ouzy See and he has spoken out about her time in the villa.

Sophie Lee faced the brutal reality of becoming the first islander dumped from Love Island series 12 after Harry Cooksley stepped forward for, and was chosen by, Shakira Khan in the second twist of the show so far.

When the motivational speaker arrived in the villa, series 10 contestants Mitch Taylor and Scott Van-Der-Sluis took to social media to call out their fellow islander, Ouzy See, who dated Sophie back in 2023.

"Ouzy, who's that? Ouzy is that your ex? Should've kept her, she wouldn't have gone on Love Island," Mitch taunted in response to Sophie's arrival in the villa.

Similarly, with an astonished look, Scott said: "Ouzy, Ouzy no! Oh my God, Ouzy See!"

It turns out that when Ouzy caught wind of Sophie's plans to enter the villa he was less than impressed. Here's what's been said.

Sophie Lee became the first islander to be dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

According to the tabloids, a close friend to Ouzy said: "Ouzy was really shocked and blindsided to see Sophie had signed up for Love Island.

"He was gutted because he feels like there is still unfinished business between the two of them. While they aren’t dating anymore, he thinks she’s an amazing girl and they ended on good terms."

The source continued: "It’s weird for anyone though knowing your ex is about to go on Love Island and could fall for someone else on TV."

With Sophie out of the villa, Ouzy doesn't have to worry about seeing the star crack on every night at 9pm on ITV2 any more. But Sophie is still very much on the search for love as she teased "the summer's not over" in her exit interview.

Sophie and Ouzy at The Beauty Awards 2023. Picture: Instagram

When did Love Island's Sophie Lee and Ouzy See date?

Back in 2023, Ouzy and Sophie put on a loved-up front at The Beauty Awards where the fire-accident survivor won The Beauty Influencer Of The Year Award.

On the red carpet, Ouzy told the tabloids that their relationship was "going really well" as he gushed: "She's inspirational. We've been dating for a few months."

Similarly, Sophie beamed: "He's really kind, that's my favourite thing about him."

Ouzy See and Mitch Taylor from Love Island series 10. Picture: Instagram

Leaving the villa on day two, Sophie spoke about how she felt when Harry stood up for Shakira, saying: "As long as he’s happy. I know for me, what I make of my life is down to me. I don’t regret anything I’ve done.

"I did everything that I wanted to do. And summer’s not over!"

Since Sophie's departure from the villa, there's been no comment from Ouzy, but maybe they'll reunite? You never know in the realm of Love Island.

