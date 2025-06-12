Sabrina Carpenter fans defend Man's Best Friend artwork following outrage online

12 June 2025, 12:35

Sabrina Carpenter fans defend Man's Best Friend artwork following outrage online
Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Island
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

The discourse is discoursing...

Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend album cover has divided the internet and now fans are rushing to her defence online.

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to pushing the envelope. Ever since her iconic 'Nonsense' outros, Sabrina has been playing with innuendo in her music. Songs like 'Juno' and 'Bed Chem' are a testament to that and Sabrina has taken those references further on tour to the point where parents have accused her of being "inappropriate" for kids.

Yesterday (Jun 11), Sabrina announced that she will be releasing her brand new album Man's Best Friend in August. She also unveiled the provocative artwork for the project and it immediately started sparking controversy.

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

In the art for Man's Best Friend, Sabrina wears a demure little black dress. She's looking to camera on her knees while a mystery man pulls her hair. Like many great pop album covers, the image is sexually suggestive and, combined with the title, appears to be a tongue-and-cheek nod to Sabrina's own satirical takes on her relationship with men.

However, some people weren't impressed with the photograph. One fan wrote: "I think Sabrina is great at subverting traditional gender roles through her clever and humorous writing, so i have no doubt this album will be a fascinating and insightful project. but i’m not sure if this cover was the best idea to convey her artistic message."

Another argued: "I think Sabrina’s album cover can be satirical but I also think it can still be very offputting for many women and their allowed to feel that way."

Now, fans are responding to the backlash by defending Sabrina and calling out people for missing the point. One fan wrote: "Y’all are acting dense. Man’s Best Friend is a phrase referring to a DOG. Sabrina is obviously portraying it on the cover referring to how all of you said she’s for the "male gaze". This is how YOU see her."

Reacting to a person who tweeted that men won't be able to extract the nuance from the cover, someone else said that it isn't Sabrina's responsibility to explain her art to men. They tweeted: "And why is that her fault? We’ll never catch a break if we continue to do things differently/modify bc men are stupid djdjdjdk."

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to speak about the cover and the meaning behind it. However, she has spoken about the criticism over her live shows. Talking to Time in 2024, Sabrina said: "You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that’s OK."

A reminder though that artists are capable of satire and/or making their own sexually empowered choices.

Let Sabrina live!

