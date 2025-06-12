Sabrina Carpenter fans defend Man's Best Friend artwork following outrage online

Sabrina Carpenter fans defend Man's Best Friend artwork following outrage online. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Island

By Sam Prance

The discourse is discoursing...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter's Man's Best Friend album cover has divided the internet and now fans are rushing to her defence online.

Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to pushing the envelope. Ever since her iconic 'Nonsense' outros, Sabrina has been playing with innuendo in her music. Songs like 'Juno' and 'Bed Chem' are a testament to that and Sabrina has taken those references further on tour to the point where parents have accused her of being "inappropriate" for kids.

Yesterday (Jun 11), Sabrina announced that she will be releasing her brand new album Man's Best Friend in August. She also unveiled the provocative artwork for the project and it immediately started sparking controversy.

Sabrina Carpenter unveils new album art on Instagram live

In the art for Man's Best Friend, Sabrina wears a demure little black dress. She's looking to camera on her knees while a mystery man pulls her hair. Like many great pop album covers, the image is sexually suggestive and, combined with the title, appears to be a tongue-and-cheek nod to Sabrina's own satirical takes on her relationship with men.

However, some people weren't impressed with the photograph. One fan wrote: "I think Sabrina is great at subverting traditional gender roles through her clever and humorous writing, so i have no doubt this album will be a fascinating and insightful project. but i’m not sure if this cover was the best idea to convey her artistic message."

Another argued: "I think Sabrina’s album cover can be satirical but I also think it can still be very offputting for many women and their allowed to feel that way."

i think sabrina is great at subverting traditional gender roles through her clever and humorous writing, so i have no doubt this album will be a fascinating and insightful project. but i’m not sure if this cover was the best idea to convey her artistic message https://t.co/yPnIlOjDqq — drew (@repiscrumbling) June 11, 2025

I think Sabrina’s album cover can be satirical but I also think it can still be very offputting for many women and their allowed to feel that way. https://t.co/YK2q1KkDlD pic.twitter.com/xTVo8C8ndH — 🤎•rolly•🤎 (@rollymollykd) June 11, 2025

would’ve been better if she had him on his knees and pulling his hair but to each’s own https://t.co/isg3flPCrx — kristen (not crystal) yellowjackets shish-kabob 🍡 (@lordesbbqribs) June 11, 2025

Now, fans are responding to the backlash by defending Sabrina and calling out people for missing the point. One fan wrote: "Y’all are acting dense. Man’s Best Friend is a phrase referring to a DOG. Sabrina is obviously portraying it on the cover referring to how all of you said she’s for the "male gaze". This is how YOU see her."

Reacting to a person who tweeted that men won't be able to extract the nuance from the cover, someone else said that it isn't Sabrina's responsibility to explain her art to men. They tweeted: "And why is that her fault? We’ll never catch a break if we continue to do things differently/modify bc men are stupid djdjdjdk."

i’ve already seen enough so i gotta explain this cover cuz apparently y’all are acting dense: „Man’s Best Friend” is a phrase referring to a DOG. Sabrina is obviously portraying it on the cover referring to how all of you said she’s for the „male gaze”. this is how YOU see her. pic.twitter.com/tqhGHWU9fO — ewa ☆ (@brinascardigan) June 11, 2025

I’m seeing a lot of discourse about Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover… for those of you who may lack critical thinking skills, the cover is clearly satirical with a deeper meaning, portraying how the public views her, believing she is just for the male gaze. pic.twitter.com/hQ8rveNA06 — Wicked News Hub (@wickednewshub) June 11, 2025

and why is that her fault? we’ll never catch a break if we continue to do things differently/modify bc men are stupid djdjdjdk https://t.co/e5mjfY1hNb — nay` (@wymfreestyle) June 11, 2025

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to speak about the cover and the meaning behind it. However, she has spoken about the criticism over her live shows. Talking to Time in 2024, Sabrina said: "You'll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how you should be dressing. And to that I just say, don't come to the show and that’s OK."

A reminder though that artists are capable of satire and/or making their own sexually empowered choices.

Let Sabrina live!

Read more Sabrina Carpenter news here:

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.