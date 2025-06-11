Ginny & Georgia creator reveals how season 4 will address Austin age complaints

Ginny & Georgia creator reveals how season 4 will address Austin age complaints. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will Austin be recast in Ginny & Georgia season 4? Will there be a time jump? Here's how Ginny & Georgia season 4 will address how much Diesel La Torraca has grown since the show debuted.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wondering if Ginny & Georgia season 4 will have a time-jump? Creator Sarah Lampert has revealed how the show will address fan complaints over actor Diesel La Torraca looking older than his character Austin in the next season.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is arguably the show's most gripping season yet. Not only does it follow Georgia as she's on trial for Tom Fuller's murder but it also ends on a huge cliffhanger. However, the beloved show has faced some criticism over Austin and the fact that actor Diesel La Torraca now looks a lot older than his character.

Diesel has responded to the discourse personally and now Sarah Lampert has revealed if season 4 will address it.

How old is Austin in Ginny & Georgia season 4?

Diesel La Torraca pokes fun at how old he looks in Ginny & Georgia

Will Austin be recast in Ginny & Georgia season 4?

Speaking to Us Weekly, Sarah said: "Anyone who works on the show will tell you I am fastidious about the details. I am just specific with so many things. Then things like Diesel growing five years, I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ Because you can’t control it." She then made clear that Diesel won't be replaced: "We can’t recast. Diesel is Austin."

According to Diesel, Austin is 9 in the current timeline, whereas he is 14 years old in real life. Diesel was younger than Austin when filming season 1 but, due to filming gaps, he's aged significantly since then.

Sarah added: "I’m just asking the viewers to suspend their disbelief because the kid grew [up] and it’s a TV show.”

Will Austin be recast in Ginny & Georgia season 4? Picture: Netflix

Will Ginny & Georgia season 4 have a time-jump?

As for what this means going forwards, Sarah said Ginny & Georgia season 4 will “really lean into” Austin's age. Sarah said: “There are a few jokes we’re planning to make. We’re aware that he’s growing up and that helps us. Honestly, it serves us because now he’s really a part of the family in a way that he wasn’t before. He was just a little kid."

Sarah then implied that Austin may actually be older than 9 now anyway. She said: "Now with everything we put him through in season 3 and having him enter season 4 as a preteen - he’s entering the chat in a way that he hasn’t before, which I think is a really interesting dynamic.”

Sarah also shut down the possibility of a time-jump by saying: "You don’t want to do a big time leap because that really misses emotional storytelling....Time is but a construct in Wellsbury."

Read more Ginny & Georgia news here: :

FINNEAS Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.