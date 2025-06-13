Jade will open Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

By Kathryn Knight

It was only right the It Girl opens the UK’s biggest summer party.

Jade is officially kicking off summer on Sunday as she opens Capital’s Summertime Ball with a set you do not want to miss on Sunday, 15th June.

The show starts at 3.30pm and if you haven’t got tickets, you’ll be able to livestream the whole thing on Global Player and YouTube.

The former Little Mix singer has had a huge past year since launching her solo career and on 12th September will release her debut album ’That’s Showbiz Baby’, giving us a taste of the record with her singles 'Angel of My Dreams', ‘Fantasy’, ‘Midnight Cowboy’ and ‘FUFN’.

She also recently announced another new song called ‘Plastic Box’, coming out on 20th June.

A few weeks before her solo debut at #CapitalSTB Jade joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to reminisce on performing at the Ball with Little Mix and tell us what we can expect from her performance.

"What can I fall from?" she joked, referencing THAT performance at The BRIT Awards earlier this year.

Jade is making her solo debut at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Getty

"I'm so excited to do festival season, do Summertime Ball and just be out and about because I've not actually done my my own shows yet. So I'm really excited to do my own shows, have my own dancers."

Jade is just one of the incredible names taking to the stage this Sunday, 15th June, for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, with Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tate McRae, Myles Smith, Lola Young and loads more artists performing.

Check out the full #CapitalSTB line-up below:

Mariah Carey

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff

Benson Boone

Tate McRae

Myles Smith

Lola Young

KSI

JADE

Renee Rapp

Zara Larsson

Jessie J

Busted VS McFly

Rita Ora

Dasha

James Hype

Remember Monday

