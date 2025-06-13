Jade will open Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

13 June 2025, 13:23

Jade is opening Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025
Jade is opening Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

It was only right the It Girl opens the UK’s biggest summer party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jade is officially kicking off summer on Sunday as she opens Capital’s Summertime Ball with a set you do not want to miss on Sunday, 15th June.

The show starts at 3.30pm and if you haven’t got tickets, you’ll be able to livestream the whole thing on Global Player and YouTube.

The former Little Mix singer has had a huge past year since launching her solo career and on 12th September will release her debut album ’That’s Showbiz Baby’, giving us a taste of the record with her singles 'Angel of My Dreams', ‘Fantasy’, ‘Midnight Cowboy’ and ‘FUFN’.

JADE is already planning her most ‘DRAMATIC’ stage stunt yet for the #CapitalSTB

She also recently announced another new song called ‘Plastic Box’, coming out on 20th June.

A few weeks before her solo debut at #CapitalSTB Jade joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby to reminisce on performing at the Ball with Little Mix and tell us what we can expect from her performance.

"What can I fall from?" she joked, referencing THAT performance at The BRIT Awards earlier this year.

Jade is making her solo debut at the Summertime Ball
Jade is making her solo debut at the Summertime Ball. Picture: Getty

"I'm so excited to do festival season, do Summertime Ball and just be out and about because I've not actually done my my own shows yet. So I'm really excited to do my own shows, have my own dancers."

Jade is just one of the incredible names taking to the stage this Sunday, 15th June, for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, with Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tate McRae, Myles Smith, Lola Young and loads more artists performing.

Check out the full #CapitalSTB line-up below:

  • Mariah Carey
  • Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff
  • Benson Boone
  • Tate McRae
  • Myles Smith
  • Lola Young
  • KSI
  • JADE
  • Renee Rapp
  • Zara Larsson
  • Jessie J
  • Busted VS McFly
  • Rita Ora
  • Dasha
  • James Hype
  • Remember Monday

Watch Capital's Summertime Ball live on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Watch Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Inside Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Love Island

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Love Island

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Love Island

Who was dumped from Love Island Blu Chegini or Shea Mannings?

Who was dumped from Love Island, Blu or Shea?

Love Island

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Love Island

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Exclusive
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld spills all in My Life In 20 Questions

Hailee Steinfeld Spills All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits