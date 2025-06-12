Taylor Swift's Cowboy Like Me meaning explained amid summer merch confusion

12 June 2025, 13:10

What are Taylor Swift's Cowboy Like Me lyrics about?
What are Taylor Swift's Cowboy Like Me lyrics about? Picture: Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Republic Records
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

What is Cowboy Like Me about and where is it set? Swifties have been left confused about the aesthetic of the new merch...





Taylor Swift's 'Cowboy Like Me' has just started a debate on social media following the release of her new summer merch collection.

Over the past couple of years, the exquisite Evermore track has emerged as a massive fan favourite album track – so much so that Taylor performed it as a surprise song four times on The Eras Tour. And it also seems like it's one that Travis Kelce loves too because she played it three times with him in attendance.

However, it seems like the Swifties can't quite decide what the song is actually about. Following the release of Taylor's new country club-themed summer collection (which features several 'Cowboy Like Me' pieces) parts of the fandom have been left confused...

Is 'Cowboy Like Me' set in the old west with actual cowboys, or is it set in a rich country club? Let's investigate...

Taylor Swift - cowboy like me (Official Lyric Video)

Reacting to the country club-themed 'Cowboy Like Me' merch, several fans questioned the connection between the preppy aesthetic and the song's title while others pointed out that the lyrics do in fact hint that it actually takes place at a wealthy resort.

Taylor has not explicitly explained the setting or story of 'Cowboy Like Me' herself but, on paper, the song is about two con artists who meet and unexpectedly fall in love.

However, those con artists are not literally cowboys – it's a clever metaphor. In this instance, Taylor is using 'cowboy' in the sense that the two characters are deceiving, dishonest outlaws, bandits and swindlers.

Based on the context given in the lyrics, 'Cowboy Like Me' appears to be set at a country club-type location.

The opening lyric references a tennis court which has been covered up, painting a picture of the wealthy, preppy, well-maintained setting.

Taylor then goes on to sing about all the "rich folk" and the "ladies lunchin'," which suggests these two characters have been hanging around affluent places are targeting those with a lot of money.

Additionally, the official lyric video for 'Cowboy Like Me' features an image of a dark lounge room with leather chairs, rich wood and full bookcases, further adding to the wealthy, members-only club aesthetic.

Taylor Swift's Cowboy Like Me lyric video hints at the rich, members-only country club aesthetic
Taylor Swift's Cowboy Like Me lyric video hints at the rich, members-only country club aesthetic. Picture: Taylor Swift/Republic Records via YouTube

But that doesn't mean the love story couldn't also apply to two western characters either. In fact, without the specific mention of the tennis court, the song could easily be about two outlaws falling in love and conning wealthy people in a old western setting.

It can apply to a range of cowboy-like characters in various locations and take on whole new meanings depending on how you interpret it...that's the beauty of Taylor's writing!

One thing is clear though: The people yearn for Taylor Swift to return to her yeehaw days.

